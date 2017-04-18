TMG Health and Syrtis Solutions To Host Live Medicaid Webinar

Webcast to Outline Easy Strategy for Cost Containment in Uncertain Times

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - TMG Health, the leading national provider of Business Process Outsourcing solutions to the Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Managed Medicaid markets, announces that it will host a live, no cost webinar entitled, "Medicaid Cost Containment: An Easy Strategy for Uncertain Times" on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webinar will offer insight from Howard Green and Steve Konsin Jr., principals at Syrtis Solutions.

Attendees will learn about the impact the current political climate may have on Medicaid funding and how to develop an easy cost containment strategy in the face of changing legislation.

Topics include:

The possible future of Medicaid funding under the Trump Administration, and the imperative to contain costs

Third Party Liability - The financial impact poor eligibility data has on Medicaid's surging improper payment rate

An easy strategy for Medicaid payers to contain costs during these uncertain times

"Escalating healthcare costs continue to be an issue impacting all Medicaid plans," explained Teig Boyle, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at TMG Health. "With the uncertainty of future funding, it is now more important than ever for plans to take action to detect fraud, eliminate wasteful spending and contain costs."

The 45-minute presentation will be followed by a live question and answer period.

For more information or to register for this no cost webinar, visit https://engage.vevent.com/rt/tmghealth/index.jsp?seid=77

