TMG Health Promotes Josh Blumenthal to Vice President of Communications

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - TMG Health, the leading national provider of Business Process Outsourcing solutions to the Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Managed Medicaid markets, announces the promotion of Josh Blumenthal to Vice President of Communications.

Blumenthal is responsible for developing TMG Health's Communications Department, and working cross-departmentally to improve the flow, alignment, accuracy and engagement of organizational messaging to both internal and external stakeholders. He is the company spokesperson and lead point person on media interactions, government affairs and executive messaging.

"Effective communication is vitally important to everything we do," stated Trish Savitsky, Senior Vice President & Chief Services Officer. "I am confident that Josh will be successful in driving meaningful communications strategies to better serve our clients, the media, our partners and our team members. We look forward to the many contributions he will make in this new role."

Blumenthal joined TMG Health in 2008 in the role of Director of Communications & Special Assistant to the President & CEO. Prior to joining TMG Health, he served as the Business Development & Marketing Coordinator at Ernst & Young, Philadelphia, Pa. He was also previously employed as a Public Relations Account Executive at Bleiweiss Communications, Calabasas, Calif.

He holds bachelor's degrees in English and Social Thought & Analysis from Washington University, Saint Louis, Mo. and is a published author.

About TMG Health

TMG Health is the leading national provider of Business Process Outsourcing solutions for Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Managed Medicaid plans. With more than 18 years of experience in providing technology-enabled services to the government market exclusively, our knowledge of health plan processes, regulatory requirements, and the daily challenges plans face within the government market is second to none. Our expertise, coupled with a strong commitment to our Clients' success, positions us as a trusted partner who can help solve the challenges of today and prepare for those of tomorrow.

