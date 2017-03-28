TMP Worldwide Returns as Global Underwriter of Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards

Talent Acquisition Technology Leader Continues Commitment to Improving Candidate Experience around the World

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that TMP Worldwide, a global innovator in talent acquisition technologies, will return as a Global Underwriter for this year's Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards programs.

"The CandE Awards seek to help employers around the world better understand the candidate experience they provide their job seekers and provide insights about improving recruiting practices," said Gerry Crispin, Talent Board co-founder and principal and co-founder of CareerXroads. "TMP Worldwide is one of our generous Global Underwriter sponsors that help make the CandEs happen and we are thrilled to receive their ongoing support."

More than an awards competition, the CandE Awards serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the tools, technology and techniques that can facilitate the process. The largest study of its kind, the CandE Awards program have evaluated responses from more than 500 employers and upwards of a half million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2017 programs is now open.

"As a recognized leader in Talent Acquisition technologies, TMP Worldwide is committed to helping companies perfect every facet of their candidate experience -- from initial attraction to conversion and beyond," said Matt Lamphear, executive vice president, digital marketing & strategy at TMP Worldwide. "The candidate experience continues to be an increasingly critical aspect of a company's ability to hire the best talent, so we are thrilled to work once again with Talent Board to support the 2017 CandE Awards and bring much-needed attention to what is often an overlooked aspect of the hiring process."

Additional information about the 2017 Candidate Experience Awards can be accessed at: http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

About TMP Worldwide

TMP Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands -- across every connection point. Over the past 11 years -- from healthcare to government to retail to technology and everything in between -- we've revolutionized the way companies and candidates connect. Visit us at http://www.tmp.com to learn more.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at http://www.thetalentboard.org.