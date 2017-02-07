VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TMS)(OTCQX:TGTMF)(FRANKFURT:A2ACNT) ("TMS" or the "Company") announced today that it has submitted a new United States provisional patent application. The provisional patent will allow the Company to seek patent protection in over 151 countries by filing one international application pursuant to the Patent Cooperation Treaty. The purpose of the new patent is to protect the Company's Generation 3.0 technology produced as a result of the Company's recently completed 18-month R & D cycle.

TMS believes that this patent can offer the necessary intellectual property protection as the Company seeks to enter into commercial arrangements with potential customers. Patent protection is one of a number of methods the Company will employ to protect its intellectual property.

"The filing of this provisional patent application improves the Company's ability to better protect and monetize our intellectual property. We look forward to commercially deploying Generation 3.0 to the coal, biomass and clay industries to demonstrate, at scale, its significant capabilities. We are excited about our future commercialization prospects," said Steven Lawson, Chief Technology Officer.

Description of Features Generation 1.0 Generation 2.0 Generation 3.0

(WAVEdri®) Drying Efficiency 1.2-1.5lbs H2O per kWh <2.7lbs H2O per kWh >3.5lbs H2O per kWh Technology • Laboratory test-scale reactor. • Commercial-scale processing tower. • Commercial-scale processing tower. • Proof of concept model. • R&D alpha model. • Market ready beta model.

TMS is also pleased to announce that the Company has registered the trademark WAVEdri to denote its high efficiency microwave based drying technology.

The WAVEdri ® 3.0 technology harnesses microwave energy to process and dry coal, clay and various biomass materials and has the potential to positively benefit the processing application to many more materials, more efficiently and cleaner than thermal drying systems.

"Drying is one of the most fundamental and common industrial processes which has not really evolved since the industrial revolution. It also causes very significant and regulated pollution. We are excited to bring our WAVEdri® solution to the market, and we feel the timing is increasingly positive with the direction of the energy initiatives already announced by President Trump. Our initial customer discussions have been promising and we look forward to a productive 2017 as we introduce the technology," said Dr. James Young, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

Although the WAVEdri® technology is planned to be applied across a number of industries, TMS' management is excited about the renewed opportunities in clean coal technologies stemming from the recent energy initiatives supported by the new Trump administration under its American First Energy Plan. Working within the global mandate to reduce greenhouse and pollution causing emissions as it applies to coal. TMS believes that the WAVEdri® technology can significantly improve coal performance, in effect creating a cleaner coal, which has the attributes of lower pollution forming emissions, while reducing operating costs. TMS believes that there remains a strong demand among coal processors for cleaner coal technology.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dr. James Young, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

About Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc. is a clean technology company that designs and installs vertical microwave reactors to dry and process coal, clay and biomass, including wood fibre. As a global leader in the advancement of microwave technology the Company's mission is to provide the industry with a cleaner and more efficient technology solution by eliminating toxic emissions, reducing energy requirements and conserving significant amounts of water.

The Company's R&D and commercial demonstration plant in King William, Virginia is strategically located near several major industrial clay and biofuel manufacturers. The marketing and testing facility in Shanghai, China collects and analyzes material samples from nearby coal power plants and coal mines. The Company is a reporting issuer in Canada and is listed on the following stock exchanges: (TSX VENTURE:TMS)(FRANKFURT:A2ACNT)(OTCQX:TGTMF).

For further information, please visit www.tmsenergy.com or review the Company's public disclosure filing on www.sedar.com.

