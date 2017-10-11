Toachi Mining Inc. Intersects 13.91 m grading 3.51 g/t Au, 64.24 g/t Ag, 0.59% Cu, 4.11% Zn and 0.85% Pb at the Gold-Rich La Plata VMS Project in Ecuador

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - Toachi Mining Inc., ("Toachi" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TIM) is pleased to announce results from on-going drilling at its La Plata gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project, located 100 kilometres southwest of Quito, Ecuador.

Program Highlights

Hole CMLP-17-93 intersected 13.91 metres (m) of massive and disseminated sulphide mineralization grading 3.51 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 64.24 g/t silver, 0.59% copper, 4.11% zinc, and 0.85% lead from 339.43 m in the La Mina South zone of the La Mina deposit.

Drilling Highlights

Hole (93) From (m) To (m) m Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) CMLP-17-93 339.43 353.34 13.91 3.51 64.24 0.59 0.85 4.11

Core widths in CMLP-17-93 are not considered to be true widths. Gold assay composites were calculated using uncut assays.

A complete list of all intersections is available in Table 1 below along with a drill hole cross-section and plan map.

Program Results

The drill program began in August 2016 continued after the recently completed National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate, is designed to extend known mineralization within the resource area, and around the peripheries of the known mineralized corridor.

Complete details for the National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate are available in our press release dated September 13, 2017 and available on our website at www.toachimining.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Hole CMLP-17-93 was completed in the northern portion of the La Mina South block, targeting the depth extension of the known VMS mineralization on the eastern flank. Hole CMLP-17-93 was successful in extending mineralization approximately 30 m down dip, and still remains open at depth.

Jonathan Goodman, President & CEO, stated, "While the overall grade of hole 93 is slightly below the average resource grade, this shows that the mineralization extends beyond the resource shells."

La Plata Deposit Geology

Gold-bearing sulphide mineralization at La Plata occurs as compositional banding composed of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, and pyrite laminae with barite occurring as clasts and also as thin layers.

Base and precious metal mineralization at La Plata is interpreted to have formed as part of multiple volcanic episodes that created a stacked volcanic-exhalite hydrothermal sequence which is considered favorable for hosting multiple VMS lenses.

Examples of this exclusive group of gold-rich VMS camps include Rouyn-Noranda, Doyon-Bousquet-LaRonde, and the Flin Flon camps in Canada.

Toachi's exploration staff has identified more than 14 discrete exploration targets across the property concessions which extend for more than 9 kilometres, attesting to the potential of this emerging district.

Within the resource area, modelling of historic and current drill results by Toachi staff has delineated four discrete mineralized zones which define the La Mina North and La Mina South blocks. For a 3-D graphic of the wireframed zones, please visit our website at www.toachimining.com and to review our latest presentation. To date, Toachi has completed 13,747 m of drilling on the La Plata project, mainly on the La Mina deposit.

The La Plata Project

Toachi entered into an option agreement with a private Ecuadorian company to earn between a 60% to 75% interest in the La Plata gold-copper-silver-zinc VMS project, located 100 km south of Quito, Ecuador.

For complete terms of the transaction, please see our press release dated February 11, 2016 which is available on our website at www.toachimining.com or on www.sedar.com.

La Plata is a gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit which was the subject of small scale mining from both an open pit and underground workings from 1975-1981.

From 1996 to 1998, Cambior Inc., a Canadian mining company, completed 8,628 metres of drilling and a preliminary resource estimate totaling 840,000 tonnes grading 4.8 grams gold per tonne, 4.1% copper, 54.4 grams silver per tonne and 0.7% lead and 4.2% zinc per tonne in 1999, according to a report completed by AMEC Foster Wheeler, a mining consulting firm, in March 2015.

Following a drill program by Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc., which included 5,933 metres of drilling from 2006-2009, a revised mineral resource estimate totaling 913,977 tonnes grading 8.01 grams gold per tonne, 88.3 grams silver per tonne, 5.01% copper, 6.71% zinc and 0.78% lead per tonne in the inferred category was completed.

The resource estimates described above are historical estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects S.2.4 ("NI 43-101").

Toachi has not completed the work required to independently analyze and verify the results of the previous operators nor has a qualified person completed sufficient work to classify the estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. With respect to the Cambior estimate, the Company is also not aware of what categories were used in the estimate. As a result, Toachi is not treating these estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The Company believes these historic results provide an indication of the potential of the property and are relevant from an on-going exploration perspective.

QA/QC Sampling and Core Sampling Protocols

Before sampling, a centreline, representing bottom of hole (or a reference line when this is not known) is marked on the drill core. The core is cut and sampled, always sampling the right-hand side of the drill core. Samples are selected based on logged geological features, such as rock type, mineralization, alteration, veining etc. Sample length does not exceed 1.2 m nor is smaller than 20 cm. In areas of similar geological characteristics, sample length is, in general, 1 m.

A total of 10% of the samples submitted are certified blanks and standards and field duplicates with, as a minimum, one blank submitted at the beginning of each sample batch. Certified standards are submitted at an average of 6% of the samples submitted. Field duplicates are taken at a rate of 1 in 20 of the samples taken.

Drill hole analysis was completed by MS Analytical in Canada.

Analysis was completed by MS Analytical in Canada with preparation performed by Ecuadorian partner, LAC y Asociados. Both LAC y Asociados and MSA are ISO 9001:2008 registered companies. MS Analytical also meets the requirements as outlined in ISO/IEC 17025.

Qualified Person

Phil Fox, MAIG, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

About Toachi Mining Inc.

Toachi brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a high grade gold-copper-silver-zinc project at La Plata in Ecuador. Toachi is focused on and committed to the development of advanced stage mineral projects throughout the Americas using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Toachi Mining has 60,966,435 shares issued and outstanding.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Table 1

La Mina Drill Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) m Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) CMLP-17-93 339.43 353.34 13.91 3.51 64.24 0.59 0.85 4.11

