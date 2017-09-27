Today: Big Drone Show touches down in Toronto

Event showcases drone potential over 20 industries, will play host to inaugural Toronto Drone Film Festival

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 27, 2017) -

Location:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto,

Ontario, Canada

When:

Wednesday September 27th and Thursday September 28th, 2017

What:

The Sky Guys Ltd. ("The Sky Guys"), Canada's leader in drone technology, and Cambridge House International host the Second Annual Big Drone Show at the Metro Toronto Convention Center on September 27 and 28, 2017.

As Canada's biggest drone showcase, The Big Drone Show will showcase the world's top talent in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology. The Big Drone Show, sponsored by The Sky Guys, will see more than 20 industries represented, feature over 40 speakers from around the world, a 2-day hackathon where top aerospace institutions will collaborate on a computer vision-based competition and will host The Toronto Drone Film Festival - a first of its kind in Canada.

"Drones continue to play increasingly greater roles in many areas of society," said Adam Sax, President and CEO of The Sky Guys. "Whether it is disaster relief related to hurricanes or forest fires, surveying, habitat protection or taking the perfect drone selfie, there will be some way a drone will impact your life in the coming years."

For full speaker profiles, please visit bigdroneshow.com/speakers/

For full conference schedule, please visit: http://bigdroneshow.com/event-schedule/

Who (photo/interview opportunity):

Adam Sax, Founder and CEO of The Sky Guys

Kate Kienapple, Director of Operations - Coastal Drone Co.

Rahul Singh, Founder/CEO - GlobalMedic

Jon Gaster, CEO and Founder of KSI Data Sciences

Kenneth Kranz, Chief Technical Architect of Cognizant Drone Venture

LCol (Ret.) Duffy McGuire, Founder of BLiNK-ai

Jesse Clayton, Head of Business Development, UAVs - NVIDIA

Nicole Verkindt, Founder - The OMX

Kevin Toderel, Business Development Manager - GAP Wireless

Jeremey Wang, Chief Technology Officer of Defiant Labs.

About The Sky Guys

The Sky Guys are Canada's leading solutions providers and technology developers in the UAV / Drone industry. Their team of world class engineers, data scientists and advanced technologists continually break the mold by providing clients with new insights and innovative applications.

The Sky Guys offers specialized UAV services to over 600 clients, using a unique approach to capture data, aerial video and photography, infrastructure inspection and 3D mapping.

Through its wholly owned technology division, Defiant Labs, they instigate disruption at every corner. Developing proprietary drone technology and advanced data analytics for commercial and industrial use to give clients that needed edge. Defiant Labs, the future lives here.

About Cambridge House International

Cambridge House International has been building flagship, must-attend events for over 25 years, providing industries with the platform for networking, education and investment discovery.