Today we celebrate May Day

Statement from AFL President Gil McGowan on International Workers' Day

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - May Day is a day to recognize workers' struggles all over the world. Born out of the struggle for the 8-hour work day more than a century ago, it is a day to celebrate the achievements that generations of union women and men have won by fighting for worker rights and for decent work for millions of people.

In Alberta, we continue to fight for workers' rights by calling on the Alberta government to unstack the deck and level the playing field when updating our provincial labour laws. Join us in that struggle by sending a message to your MLA in support of our campaign for better workplace legislation at: http://unstackthedeck.ca/.

Later today, Albertans will gather in Edmonton and Calgary, to join with millions around the world who will take to the streets on International Workers' Day, to continue to defend the rights of workers and fight for the rights of all.

May Day Edmonton:

5:30 p.m. - Assemble at the Legislature

6:00 p.m. - Speakers

6:15 p.m. - March to Grant Notley Park

7:00 p.m. - Closing Rally at Grant Notley Park

7:30 p.m. - Social at the Ukrainian Centre, 11018 - 97 Street, Food and Cash Bar

May Day Calgary:

4:30-6:00 p.m. - Rally on Macleod Trail at 8 Avenue SE (near City Hall)