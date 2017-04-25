Together, We Can Prevent Occupational Injuries, Illnesses and Deaths

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - On this 33rd annual National Day of Mourning, Prevention Link remembers and pays respect to the many Ontario and Canadian workers who have been killed, injured or suffered illness because of work-related incidents. We also honour the many families and friends who have been deeply affected by these tragedies.

"Every worker has the right to return home safe and sound at the end of each work day," said Rob Halpin, Executive Director of Prevention Link. "Our team remains boldly committed to working with employers, workers and our health and safety partners to improve health and safety in the workplace and prevent further injuries, illnesses and deaths."

Approximately 230,000 Ontario workers are injured or made sick at work every year, thousands of others pass away years later due to resulting health complications and still other cases, undoubtedly, go unreported or unacknowledged.

"It is additionally crucial to recognize that mental health and illness is increasingly claiming the lives of more workers in many occupations across the province each year due to lack of conversation and acknowledgement of the disease as a significant health complication," said Halpin.

Beginning May 6, Prevention Link will launch its new Occupational Mental Health and Illness 101 workshops. The half-day workshop, guided by Dr. Wendy Stanyon - a mental health nurse and academic - aims to open the conversation around mental health challenges in workplaces across Ontario.

"Occupational injuries and illnesses are a preventable workplace epidemic that continues to cost tens of thousands of lives and impact many working families in Ontario. We must continue to work collaboratively to ensure every working Ontarian gets home safe."

Prevention Link staff will be attending National Day of Mourning events around the province.

Prevention Link, a Government of Ontario supported initiative governed by the Ontario Federation of Labour Executive Committee, is a leading provider of training and advisory support on secondary prevention of workplace injury in the province. For information, visit preventionlink.ca and follow @PreventionLink on Facebook and Twitter.