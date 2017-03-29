Tokyo Smoke elevates 4/20 with new retail store, new products, free coffee, a new magazine and a series of educational cannabis clinics

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Tokyo Smoke is excited to announce a new Toronto flagship store arriving on Queen Street West in early summer 2017, just two years after opening its first retail and coffee shop on Adelaide Street, followed by a second retail location in the Little Italy neighbourhood in Toronto. The premium lifestyle cannabis company will continue to lead the marijuana industry with its series of experiential and educational events, and new products in celebration of 4/20 (April 20, the day that traditionally celebrates cannabis).

Tokyo Smoke's new crop of thoughtfully designed items include two special items created with local artisans: the Wake and Bake Mug and the Stash Jar, brand-new 4/20 Kits, and will become one of the first Canadian retailers to offer the futuristic Genius Pipe. Tokyo Smoke will hand out free coffee and rolling papers to customers at both shop locations (850b Adelaide St. W. and 874 College St.) on Thurs., April 20, as well as offering 20% off select Tokyo Smoke branded merchandise from April 20 to 23. As well, a preview issue of Tokyo Smoke's first magazine will launch this month at both retail locations. Finally, as a part of its ongoing mandate to educate and inform about responsible cannabis use, Tokyo Smoke Green (874 College St.) will host a series of educational Intake Clinics on the first three Tuesdays in April (4, 11 and 18), in partnership with Grow Wise Health. The intake clinics will allow prospective ACMPR (Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes) patients to consult with educators, learn more about medicinal marijuana use and begin an intake process.

New Toronto Flagship Store, opening early summer 2017, 668 Queen St. W.

Tokyo Smoke is delighted to announce a new retail location in the heart of Queen West, the neighbourhood Vogue recently ranked as second coolest in the world. The new Canadian flagship location of the award-winning lifestyle brand will be a destination for premium coffee, elevated cannabis culture, unique programming activations and curated retail offerings including designer accessories, bespoke merchandise and state-of-the-art technological products. Following a brief renovation, the new shop will open in summer 2017. More details will be announced soon.

Free coffee & papers, Thursday, April 20, at Tokyo Smoke Found (850b Adelaide St. W.) and Tokyo Smoke Green (874 College St.), from open to close

To celebrate 4/20, Tokyo Smoke will offer free coffee and rolling papers to all guests on April 20 at both storefront locations in Toronto. Customers are encouraged to indulge in a complimentary cup of expertly brewed java, take home a free set of Tokyo Smoke's specially designed It's Lit rolling papers (which include filters and special magnetic closure), and peruse the shop's high-end products, enjoying a rare 20% off select branded merchandise.

To keep the celebrations going all weekend long, customers will receive 20% off a wider selection of products until April 23 (in store and online), including the custom slim lighter ($5), It's Lit rolling papers ($5), Grinder Cards in gold, silver and rose gold (from $10), signature 5-Panel Hat ($45) or pieces from the Tokyo Smoke x KOTN athleisure line. Developed in collaboration with KOTN and made from luxurious Egyptian cotton, the branded apparel line includes hoodies ($90) and sweatpants ($110) in heather grey and black, as well as a black longsleeve ($55).

4/20 Kits: Air & Flower, available April 3, $42

To prepare for 4/20, Tokyo Smoke will launch two varieties of a kit containing everything a sophisticated smoker needs for an enjoyable cannabis experience. The 4/20 Kit includes a rose gold Tokyo Smoke grinder card, special Tokyo Smoke rolling papers, a Tokyo Smoke lighter and tote bag, and a black enamel 'Laugh' stash jar from Van der Pop, tall enough to hold several rolled joints or loose cannabis, yet subtle enough to grace a vanity or bookshelf. The Air version of the kit also includes a beautiful air plant, a living element for the plant connoisseur to enjoy, while the Flower kit comes with organic dried lavender to help create a soothing smoking experience. The flowers can be enjoyed independently, or as part of a smoking ritual.

Genius Pipe, available April 3, $120

Tokyo Smoke welcomes the Genius Pipe to store shelves and online April 3, one of the few Canadian retailers to offer the high-tech pipe. The Genius Pipe, ranked by GQ magazine as the second most popular gift of 2016, offers a patented design that cleans and cools smoke as it is inhaled, resulting in an exceptionally smooth, low tar experience. The pipe will be available in silver, blue, black and gold.

Tokyo Smoke x Grow Wise Health Educational Clinics: April 4, 12 to 3 p.m.; April 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; April 18, 12 to 7 p.m., free.

At Tokyo Smoke Green (874 College St.), Grow Wise and White Cedar clinics will host medical cannabis intake sessions lead by patient educators. The drop-in clinics (no appointment necessary) have been designed to assist community members and customers with questions about medical cannabis and prescriptions, or are seeking guidance with the intake process. Each free, confidential session will focus on the path to obtaining a prescription and outline the corresponding legalities, while answering any personal questions related to medicinal usage. Attendees are welcome to bring their medical records, obtained from their regular physician, to expedite the intake process.

Tokyo Smoke Magazine, Issue 0, launching April 20, free

Tokyo Smoke will launch its first-ever magazine as a zine, just in time for 4/20. In advance of the full editorial launch, this visual mini-edition features several photo essays and portraits that capture a wide array of cannabis experiences, depicting the elevated culture and showing the more evocative and experiential qualities of smoking. Four unique photo stories highlight Tokyo Smoke's four emotive states; Go, Relief, Relax and Balance. Notable photographer Maya Fuhr (whose prior credits include Dazed, i-D and Fader) interprets the 'Balance' photo essay, while 'Go' is shot by Norman Wong, 'Relax' by Neva Wireko and 'Relief' by Lawrence Cortez. The zine will be available at both Tokyo Smoke locations and packaged with all online orders.

Wake and Bake Mug, available April 20, $84.

Designed in-house and created in partnership with local ceramicists at The Shop, Tokyo Smoke presents a Japanese-inspired ceramic mug, created to acknowledge and celebrate the relationship between great coffee and cannabis. Each unique mug will differ slightly due to the glazing and firing process, and comes complete with an ashtray saucer that doubles as a lid, as well as a matching one hitter (a slender pipe designed for one or two inhalations). Made of rare black clay and fired with black glaze and a raw finish, this covetable item will be available in highly limited numbers for the first run, with more to follow.

Stash Jar, launching April 20, $75

Designed with OCAD student Eric Angellotti of Simple Society and handmade locally in Toronto, the Tokyo Smoke stash jar is a showpiece combining utility with sleek design. The body of the jar nests into the lid when opened, providing a stable, usable platform, and the threaded closure helps keep loose materials inside even if knocked over. The handsome walnut exterior makes it a perfect item to display, while the stainless, anodized metal interior is easy to wipe clean, and helps keep the contents of the jar free from contamination. The stash jar will be available at both Tokyo Smoke retail locations and online.

About Tokyo Smoke:

Tokyo Smoke is an award-winning lifestyle brand that brings sophistication and design to the cannabis space. With immersive experiences and designer retail spaces with coffee, clothing and designer products, Tokyo Smoke is developing an international reputation as the go-to destination for luxurious, creative offerings within the industry. With the recent completion of Series A funding, resulting in $3 million in raised capital, recent acquisition of fellow designer cannabis brand Van Der Pop, development of Nesta Brands (a brand expansion company bringing the best cannabis products to the Canadian market) together with Chuck Rifici and Ian Rapsey, and partnership with Aphria ("Aphria") Tokyo Smoke continues to be the leading Canadian brand in the cannabis space. Tokyo Smoke will release medical cannabis in Canada and expand into the U.S. market in spring 2017.

