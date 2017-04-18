Tokyo Smoke partners with Partisans to reimagine the classic cannabis pipe

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Tokyo Smoke has partnered with Partisans, the world-renowned architecture and design firm behind Bar Raval and the Grotto Sauna, to reimagine the classic pipe, creating two wholly innovative takes on the ubiquitous cannabis accessory. Widely regarded as the destination for impeccably designed smoking products, Tokyo Smoke's collaboration with Partisans marks its next step in elevating the smoking experience and pushing the boundaries of the industry. The Io Water Pipe and the Crater Pipe demonstrate how cannabis products can combine art and functionality. Created using 3D printers, the pipes are a conceptual, functional and aesthetic take on the pipe or bong and are rendered in either porcelain or stainless steel. Launching just in time for 4/20, the products will be available at Tokyo Smoke retail locations and online.

The pocket-sized (3.5") Crater Pipe was named for the lunar terrain it emulates, with perceptible divots and linear details reminiscent of the surface of the moon visible in both the black ceramic ($135 USD) and brushed stainless steel ($315 USD) finishes. The larger Io Water Pipe was named after one of the innermost moons of Jupiter; the astrological object with the least amount of water of any known object in the solar system -- a nod to the water pipe's meticulous design. 'Io' was also the name of Zeus' mortal lover who ascended to interact with the deity, and therefore an appropriate homage for Tokyo Smoke's latest collector's item that elevates the everyday and facilitates transcendence. The Io Water Pipe will also be available in black glazed ceramic ($565 USD) and stainless steel ($10,000 USD). The stainless editions of both pipes will be available in store and online from April 20, while the ceramic pipes will be available to pre-order from April 20.

"I've had the true pleasure of watching Partisans and Alex Josephson change the world through visionary design, and the chance to collaborate was a dream," said Alan Gertner, Co-founder and CEO, Tokyo Smoke. "Creating these unique products in partnership with Partisans affirms our mission to offer customers artful and stylish experiences, and demonstrates how Tokyo Smoke is making its mark on the evolving cannabis industry."

"When Alan approached us about re-thinking the bong, we gladly indulged. We wondered why there is so little intrigue, subtlety, or mystery to these functional objects. In essence, a pipe or bong is simply a channel for air to pass through and fundamentally, that relationship can take any shape or form," said Alex Josephson, Co-founder, Partisans. "Our goal was to create objects inspired by the more abstract aspects of smoking. And why limit the materiality to typical glass pipes? We decided that for a high design company like Tokyo Smoke, we should use a decidedly 21st century technology to produce these pieces of art. After all, the best forms of art always implement new tools and materials."

About PARTISANS: Partisans is an interdisciplinary creative studio whose award-winning projects include the design for Toronto's Union Station revitalization, acclaimed restaurant Bar Raval and the recent accolade of the 2016 European Product Design Award for their Gweilo light. Called the design firm "taking over Toronto," the firm has also captured international attention.

About Tokyo Smoke: Tokyo Smoke is an award-winning lifestyle brand that brings sophistication and design to the cannabis space. With immersive experiences and designer retail spaces selling coffee, clothing and designer products, Tokyo Smoke is developing an international reputation as the go-to destination for luxurious, creative offerings within the industry. With the recent completion of Series A funding, resulting in $3 million in raised capital, as well as recently acquiring fellow designer cannabis brand Van Der Pop, partnering with Aphria ("Aphria") and developing Nesta Brands (a brand expansion company bringing the best cannabis products to the Canadian market) together with Chuck Rifici and Ian Rapsey, Tokyo Smoke continues to be the leading Canadian brand in the cannabis space. Tokyo Smoke will expand into the U.S. market in spring 2017.

