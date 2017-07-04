Tokyo Smoke to open Canadian flagship retail store on Queen Street West July 20

1,000 square foot space, designed by DesignAgency, to offer coffee, carefully selected cannabis accessories, apparel and exclusive Queen West merchandise and perk-filled, unlimited coffee membership

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 04, 2017) - Tokyo Smoke is excited to announce the opening of a flagship Canadian retail location and cafe on Thurs., July 20 at 668 Queen St. W., in the heart of Toronto's vibrant West Queen West neighbourhood. Tokyo Smoke, Canada's leading cannabis and lifestyle brand, has partnered with the internationally renowned firm DesignAgency to create the space, which expresses Tokyo Smoke's brand ethos: stylish, approachable, modern, mysterious and zen. The flagship location is just one of several bricks-and-mortar stores that will open across North America in 2017, all designed in collaboration with DesignAgency.

Anwar Mekhayech, co-founder of DesignAgency, and his team worked closely with Tokyo Smoke's creative team to develop the interior concept for the new location, which will highlight a curated approach to retail, and a cafe serving Tokyo Smoke's custom coffee program. The Queen West location establishes an urban, elevated look and feel. The long linear interior, typical of retail spaces on this part of Queen Street, showcases a series of monochromatic spaces that owe their eclecticism to abundant materials, textures and patterns, along with original artworks, specialty lighting and various collaborations.

The front of the coffee bar features custom tilework inspired by the brand's 'red lantern' logo, while the unexpected selection of vinyl flooring used in laboratories and operating rooms is a contemporary industrial take on traditional terrazzo tiles. The deliberate ad hoc mix of materials continues to the lighting, which include Bomba Tank lights by local Torontonian designer Fugitive Glue in a custom matte black finish, and a neon light by Canadian designer d'Armes Luminaires. Alongside bar and table top seating, a lounge area will feature a bespoke sofa designed by DesignAgency and Tokyo Smoke. The space will also feature works by local Toronto artists, including site-specific works by Dahae Song and Kathryn Macnaughton.

Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, shoppers can expect Tokyo Smoke's sophisticated take on cannabis collectibles, custom apparel lines, unique accessories and an extensive product mix. The store will feature an exciting array of new products, including product collaborations with Tsubota, offering lighters in the Queue ($27) and Hard Edge ($34) sizes, and a collection of Tokyo Smoke branded odour-proof bags from Abscent in various sizes ($30 to $80). The state-of-the-art Levo Machine ($495) will appeal to food lovers, the first device created exclusively to infuse oil and butter with plant matter, complete with a sleek design perfect for showcasing on a countertop.

The new flagship will also feature a limited edition ceramic pipe made by Leah Lavergne, the Toronto-based maker of High Noon, who has developed a small run of the pipe exclusively for the Queen West location. Made from a slip-cast ceramic mold before being kiln-fired and glazed, the design and process provides a smooth-to-the-touch mouthpiece for enhanced comfort. Says Lavergne, "The piece was hand built with a round edge and a rocking effect to embody the slow-to-quick pace of the vibrant weekend crowds and easy going weekday foot traffic along Queen West. The blushing pink hue with speckle finish was influenced by the sun-kissed faces scattered amongst Trinity Bellwoods park."

To celebrate the opening of the new retail store, the space will also offer new 'Tokyo Smoke x Queen West' rolling papers (while supplies last), which feature the artwork of Dahae Song. This is the first in a series of store-specific papers, based on the popular 'It's Lit' originals that come complete with filter tips and a magnetic closure.

The shop will also feature a substantial collection of popular items, including the GQ-favoured Genius Pipe (available in black and gold, cobalt, champagne and purple, $140), apparel collaborations with local designers KOTN and Mary Young, and perfumer Brennan Michael's exclusive Tokyo Smoke candle ($65) and incense scents ($25).

A new coffee membership program will be introduced at all store locations to celebrate the flagship opening. Membership perks include unlimited coffee and tea for $1 per day ($7 per week) for an introductory period ($20 per week thereafter), 5% discount on all Tokyo Smoke purchases, exclusive invitations to events, and a custom Tokyo Smoke grinder card.

Like other Tokyo Smoke retail locations, the Queen store will offer a robust coffee program, with a fresh new summer menu featuring an array of cold beverages, including the Iced Dirty Chai ($5) and the Relief Mojito tea ($4) alongside classic coffee fare. Other refreshments include Village Juicery's selection of juice flavours, decadent baked goods, and the Power, Probiotic and Energy Breakfast Jars ($9) and Living Energy, Planta Protein, Quinoa Bowl and Kamut Salad Jars ($9), available to eat in or take on the road. Back by popular demand for the summer are an assortment of frozen treats from Seven Lives Paleteria.

Located in the heart of West Queen West, the space will also become a hub where experiential activations will be brought to life. Over the summer months, expect a full calendar of events that include a session on elevating cold brew with Scrappy's Bitters, a weekly outdoor yoga class at nearby Trinity Bellwoods followed by complimentary coffee, education surrounding enrolment in the ACMPR system for prospective medicinal cannabis patients alongside GrowWise Health patient clinics, and a kombucha-making class.

Tokyo Smoke BrandCo is a category defining cannabis company. Its portfolio of premium brands, including Van der Pop and Tokyo Smoke, is designed to provide immersive experiences and designer retail spaces with coffee, clothing and products. With the recent completion of Series A funding, resulting in $3 million in raised capital, recent acquisition of fellow designer cannabis brand Van der Pop, development of Nesta Brands and partnership with Aphria ("Aphria") (TSX VENTURE: APH) ( OTCQB : APHQF) Tokyo Smoke continues to be the leading Canadian brand in the cannabis space. Tokyo Smoke will expand into the U.S. market in fall 2017.

