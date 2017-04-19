Tolima Gold Inc. announces director resignation

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Tolima Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TOM) ("Tolima" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Augusto Lopez as a Director of the Company effective April 14, 2017. The Company thanks Mr. Lopez for his contributions and service on behalf of the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours. The Company will commence a search to appoint a suitable replacement in due course.

About Tolima

Tolima is a gold exploration and development company with contractual interests in gold properties in Colombia. Tolima's mineral properties are the Ancal/Marmato Project, located in the Marmato/Caramanta district in the Caldas and Antioquia Departments of Colombia, and the Nortol project, including the Papayo property, located in the Northern part of the Tolima Department of Colombia. Tolima has recently disposed of its Remedios Project, located in the Remedios/Segovia mining district in Colombia. Tolima continues to explore opportunities for the acquisition of additional mining interests in prospective mining districts in Colombia.

