Toll Brothers Kicks Off 2017 With National Sales Event

Buyers Building Their Dream Home Get More For Their Money During this Event -- Visit Any Toll Brothers Community Saturday, February 4 to Monday, February 20

HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, will host a National Sales Event from Saturday, February 4 through President's Day, Monday, February 20. Home buyers can take advantage of exclusive, money-saving incentives, along with historically low interest rates, as they build their dream homes.

Home buyers who visit any Toll Brothers community nationwide during this limited-time offer are poised to get the most out of Toll Brothers' extensive option selections to customize their homes. They will also have the chance to see firsthand the quality, value, and remarkable style Toll Brothers offers in a wide variety of home types and communities.

In choosing Toll Brothers, home buyers will also have the peace of mind that comes with choosing one of the "World's Most Admired Companies®." According to a 2016 survey by FORTUNE magazine, Toll Brothers was ranked as a top-ten company for quality of products and services among the most respected companies in the world, and was also named as the number one home builder worldwide by the magazine.

During the National Sales Event, home buyers can choose from an expansive variety of home styles and gorgeous home sites in communities that are situated in the most sought-after locations throughout the country-all at a great value. Once they purchase their home, buyers will work with designers to create a breathtakingly beautiful home that enhances their lives by choosing from literally hundreds of fabulous options.

Buyers must make a deposit between February 4 and February 20 to take advantage of this opportunity offered only through the National Sales Event. Savings and incentives will vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more.

With today's low interest rates, the National Sales Event is not the only reason to buy. For those home buyers who would like to learn more about financing their purchase, representatives from TBI Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Toll Brothers, will be on hand in many communities to offer FREE mortgage guidance. TBI Mortgage has an excellent selection of mortgage programs with interest rates -- including both fixed rate and adjustable rate mortgages -- that are a terrific value.

Luxury homes and communities are offered in twenty states throughout the country, catering to a variety of lifestyles including traditional, urban, resort, and active adult. This iconic builder has come to represent the very best of American craftsmanship, which is further enhanced by its long-time partnerships with finest-quality companies like Kohler and Whirlpool. To truly experience what life is like in a Toll Brothers home and community and hear from real Toll homeowners living the Toll lifestyle, visit TollLifestyleTV.com, the company's online video channel.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : TOL). In FORTUNE Magazine's 2016 Survey of The World's Most Admired Companies®* Toll Brothers was ranked #6 worldwide across ALL INDUSTRIES in Quality of Products/Services Offered after Apple, Walt Disney, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nordstrom, and before Netflix and Facebook. In the same 2016 survey, Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder Worldwide. The Company was recently named one of America's Most Trusted Home Builders™ † by Lifestory Research. Toll Brothers was also honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company now sponsors the Toll Brothers -- Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached and attached home, master planned, resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, home security, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Capital and Asset Management joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking and joint venture capital. The Company acquires and develops commercial and apartment properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

