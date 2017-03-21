TomaGold announces the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSX VENTURE:LOT) ("TomaGold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders, that was held today in Montreal.

The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Corporation, as well as the stock option plan and the shareholder's rights plan. Furthermore, the following five Directors were elected: Mr. Ciro Cucciniello, Mr. Robert Desjardins, Mr. David Grondin, Mr. Pierre Lépine and Mr. Vittorio Violo.

About TomaGold Corporation

TomaGold Corporation is a Canadian-based mining exploration company whose primary mission is the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada and abroad.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The statements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results may vary materially from those described in such "forward-looking" statements.