Tommy Gun's Launches "Cuts for Nuts" Campaign to Combat Testicular Cancer

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 1, 2017) - On Saturday, November 4, 2017, all Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop locations across Canada will be participating in Cuts for Nuts - an event in support of testicular cancer research. During the Cuts for Nuts event, $10 from every haircut or shave will be donated to The Movember Foundation.

The Movember Foundation funds innovative research; they aim to stop men from dying too young. According to the foundation, Testicular cancer strikes early. It is the most common cancer in men under 40, and diagnosis rates have doubled in the last 50 years.

"Movember has been a huge focus for Tommy Gun's from the very beginning - it's a cause that our entire organization feels very passionate about. This year, we wanted to double down on that commitment. Cuts for Nuts gives our customers an engaging and easy way to support men's health by simply coming in for their usual cut or shave." - Keenan Fisher, Managing Partner, TG Corporate Holdings Limited.

Members of the public are encouraged to stop by one of Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop locations for a cut or shave on Saturday, November 4 to help raise awareness and change the face of men's health.

For further event details, visit: www.tommyguns.com/cutsfornuts

For location details and franchisee contact information, visit: https://www.tommyguns.com/careers/locations/all/

ABOUT TOMMY GUN'S

Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop is Canada's largest family-owned network of barbershops, blending 1930's vintage barbershop grooming with modern amenities, men's unique grooming products and the latest styles. Our 60+ locations across Canada provide guests with the epitome of male grooming. At Tommy Gun's, our mission is to ensure that every guy who visits walks away feeling and looking his best.