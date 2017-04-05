Tone's ReliaTel Fuels Channel Profits with Versatile Cloud UC Management, Broad Visibility and Customizable Views

ReliaTel as a Service Empowers Partners to Drive Higher Profits through Cloud-based UC Management with Deep UC Visibility and Customization that Meets Business Needs

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Tone Software Corporation, a leading provider of comprehensive unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) monitoring and management software for advanced collaboration ecosystems announced their ReliaTel as a Service cloud-based UC service assurance solution delivers broader visibility into hybrid and cloud-delivered unified communications services, and provides versatile customization options that enable Service Providers and Channel Partners to better orchestrate UC offerings that fit their clients' and partners' business needs.

Channel Partners and Service Providers are increasingly delivering communications solutions via cloud-driven unified communications as a service (UCaaS) deployment models that provide significant financial and operational efficiencies for clients. But assuring the service levels of these offerings via traditional premise-based monitoring technologies typically requires significant investment that can erode profit margins and burden providers with overhead expenses that must be recouped by passing those costs downstream. Further, most UC management tools offer only a one-size-fits-all set of analytics within standardized graphics and views. This leaves partners with few options to cost effectively deliver custom, business-specific analytics and dashboards their clients need to understand how UC services are directly impacting their business.

ReliaTel as a Service addresses all these issues with cost effective cloud-based deployment that better aligns technically and commercially with cloud-consumed UC. The ReliaTel pay-as-you-go licensing model significantly reduces the overhead costs of assuring UCaaS service levels, enabling providers to enjoy significantly higher profit margins and revenue growth.

ReliaTel's unique Executive Dashboards empower partners and providers to deliver business-specific intelligence in a truly customized view that is more meaningful and valuable to each specific partner and client. Combined with ReliaTel's Visual360 graphical management portal, deep visibility across most flavors of communication technology, and ability to visualize Cisco NetFlow data, the ReliaTel as a Service solution puts Channel Partners and Providers in the driver's seat to not only capitalize on their UCaaS offerings, but also enjoy considerable competitive advantages.

"The Channel today is all about empowering the customer journey and one size fits all solutions are no longer sufficient to drive success," stated Perry King, director of product management for Tone. "ReliaTel as a Service is a highly versatile solution that meshes perfectly with today's cloud-delivered UC, and enables Partners and Providers to better engage their clients, win more deals, reduce churn, and increase service profits through cost effective, customizable, cloud-based UC management," King concluded.

Partners and Service Providers - Learn More at Channel Partners 2017 in Las Vegas - Booth 765

ReliaTel as a Service, Visual360, and ReliaTel Executive Dashboards will all be available at Booth 765 at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, April 10th through April 13th. Channel Partners and Service Providers can learn more about ReliaTel's extensive UC Management capabilities for Avaya, Cisco, Nortel, Skype for Business, and the entire underlying UC infrastructure, as well as ReliaTel's advantageous cloud-based licensing options. For Channel Partners information visit Channel Partners 2017.

About Tone Software

Tone Software Corporation is a global provider of comprehensive monitoring and management solutions for advanced communications and collaboration ecosystems. Tone's ReliaTel provides managed service providers (MSPs), UC as a Service providers (UCaaS), value added resellers (VARs), and enterprises with a unified approach for managing and monitoring their entire communications and collaboration environment, supporting the industry's leading devices, networks, and applications from multiple vendors on multiple platforms. By unifying multi-vendor UC, SIP, and collaboration management in one solution, ReliaTel provides the ideal platform for organizations to cost effectively manage the quality, capacity, and service levels of the critical communications and collaboration systems that drive their business. For more information, go to www.tonesoft.com or follow Tone on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.