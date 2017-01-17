Top Construction Software, NoteVault, Announces New Innovation at 2017 World of Concrete

Launch Includes a Labor, Materials, Equipment Tracker and ROI Application

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Kicking off the 2017 World of Concrete conference, NoteVault, top construction management software, has announced new innovations for 2017 including transformations to the NoteVault platform and a new labor, materials, equipment (LME) tracking and productivity application, Crew!. NoteVault's core strength is intuitive ease of use, both on the platform and applications in the field. All content captured from the field is available as a professional daily report either on demand or sent automatically the next morning.

With the update to the NoteVault platform, the new software debuts an enhanced, sleek newsfeed, allowing users to see all notes from all users on every project that they have access to in one single view. Daily notes can contain time and location-stamped voice notes transcribed by our professional team, along with photos and videos. Ultimately, allowing project news and entries to be easily shared, communicated, and acted upon as needed.

The new application, Crew!, provides tracking and calculates team productivity on the job site, with an easy-to-use mobile application interface. Labor, equipment and materials entries are highlighted in the construction daily report and the record of events for the day. "Our primary motivation for Crew! is creating tools to make our customer's work day easier and more profitable," said Peter Lasensky, founder and chief executive officer of NoteVault. "In a matter of a few clicks, workers can determine the output of materials and the value their team has provided against the project for the day. Simplicity and ease of use are top of mind when creating applications for field workers."

Product Features and Updates:

Crew! Application

Labor, Materials and Equipment tracker and productivity application features include:

Intuitive Labor, Material and Equipment entry

Calculate productivity

Review and copy a work shift to another day's log

Track hours and headcount

Create specific units of measurement

Copy entire shift reports to another day

Categorized entries into a Daily Report

NoteVault Platform

The update includes the following enhancements:

WYSIWYG interface

Elevated detailed daily reports

Enhanced weather reporting

Enriched search feature

Improved photo layout

Comprehensive Labor, Materials and Equipment (LME) tracking

Intuitive mouse over functionality

Dynamic menus

"We are enthusiastic about this round of innovation and we are setting the stage for an exciting year of tremendous growth," said John Roshala, chief revenue officer at NoteVault. "The voice of our customers, research, and having unique innovation are the foundations that are driving our product roadmap for 2017. We have some exciting things to come later this year, especially involving our patented human transcription and voice-to-text technology."

NoteVault will be providing World of Concrete conference attendees demos of the new software in their booth, #C3342 throughout the week. Crew! is currently available to download in the iTunes store with the Android version coming out soon.

About NoteVault

NoteVault provides patented, voice-driven mobile reporting solutions and a powerful data aggregation platform for the architectural, engineering and construction industries. Enabling teams to quickly and easily report project activity from the field using nothing but their voice and their mobile phone. This information is transcribed and made available through email or a web-based interface. NoteVault saves contractors time and money, while protecting against potential lawsuits. For more information, please visit notevault.com.

