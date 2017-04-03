Top Five Summer Vacation Destinations For 2017

The Cruise Industry Reveals the top summer destinations for cruisers

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - The warm weather season is quickly approaching and many travelers are beginning to plan summer vacations. From family-friendly beach getaways to adventurous voyages into little explored places, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the world's largest cruise industry trade association, reveals the top five destinations for summer 2017 travel.

"Cruising can take you to some of the most amazing destinations around the world," said Cindy D'Aoust, president and CEO, CLIA. "Cruise lines continue to expand itineraries to not only include time-honored favorites but to also introduce unique experiences in pockets of the world travelers have yet to discover, and this summer's destinations are no different."

From sun and sand to adventure and Arctic temperatures, the top five destinations for cruise travel in the 2017 summer season are:

Havana History: A sought-after and recently attainable destination, Cuba offers historic beauty, culture, and music like almost nowhere else. Cuba is a hot summer destination as travelers to the Caribbean's largest island can learn to dance to live salsa at the famous Cabaret Tropicana Night Club, puff cigars, view famous Spanish-inspired architecture, and visit eclectic museums and art galleries. Many lines offer shore excursions like checking out UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Cienfuegos or Trinidad and touring "the place untouched by time," the Malecón, in a vintage car.

The Gorgeous Galapagos: The dynamic Galapagos Islands are a destination unlike any other teeming with diverse wildlife -- that Charles Darwin famously studied -- and lush greenery, perfect for the modern explorer. Cruisers who visit these famous islands are engulfed in nature, with chances to photograph unique species that inhabit this archipelago both on land and sea and explore the landscape of this living museum of natural history. From excursions including catamaran tours and snorkeling to hiking and photography, the Galapagos Islands are a top destination for nature-lovers.

Adventuresome Passage: Looking for a wintery destination in the heart of summer? The Northwest Passage is perfect for travelers looking to find polar adventure in the warm summer months and beyond. Passage cruises lend themselves to bird watching, kayaking, and polar bear sightings while sailing this famed passage that connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. Cruisers on many Northwest Passage-bound ships can follow in the footsteps of icy explorers sailing to pockets of the Earth like Pond Inlet above the Arctic Circle in Nunavut, Canada where there may be a once-in-a-lifetime narwhal sighting.

Exotic Africa: Travelers to Africa can bask in the urban beauty and shopping that Cape Town has to offer, take part in stunning safaris in the savannah, check out the famous Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, and become immerse in storied culture. Excursions on Africa-bound cruise ships may even include game drives that reveal leopards and elephants as well as trips to Manibia's famous dunes and tastings of Africa's famously varied cuisine.

A Diver's Dream: Cruise travelers with the tropical paradise of Belize on the itinerary will be surrounded by beach beauty and ancient culture as well as some of the most famed diving spots in the world. This coastal spot offers nearly unbroken lines of reefs and cayes that make for excellent diving views, as well as a high concentration of ancient Mayan ruins to explore. Cruisers can take part in excursions both onshore and off with hikes through lowland jungles full of impressive wildlife and crystalline rivers, snorkeling off of silk-sand beaches, and mountain biking through vast rainforests.

