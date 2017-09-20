Top Industry Participants Presenting at Capital Link's 9th Annual New York Maritime Forum Monday, October 2, 2017 in NYC

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Senior executives from the maritime industry related companies will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link's 9th Annual New York Maritime Forum to be held in New York City on Monday, October 2, 2017.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, New York City Economic Development Corporation and The Port Authority of NY & NJ.

The New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) is both an investment and an industry conference with a double objective:

First, to provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Second, to showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

The Forum will feature a number of panel discussions and presentations along these two main themes, as well as individual company presentations and one on one meetings between investors and company management.

The NYMF has invited the major industry organizations and city and state agencies to take active involvement with the event.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Luncheon Keynote Speaker: Mr. John C. Hadjipateras, Chairman of the Board and President and CEO - Dorian LPG

PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS & PRESENTATIONS:

LPG Sector

Chemical Tankers

Container Sector

Dry Bulk Sector

Crude Oil Sector

Product Tankers Sector

Marine Fuels: An Industry in Transition

PANELS & PRESENTATIONS ON INDUSTRY TOPICS:

Fold, Hold, Double Up - Which Hand to Play Next?

Industry Challenges & The Road Map Ahead

Shipping & Bank Finance

Alternative Finance

Restructuring, Consolidation & M&A

Shipping & Capital Markets

Shipping & Private Equity

Analyst Panel

Shipping Industry Changes & The Implications to The Port of NY & NJ

Overview of New York's Maritime Economy

Your Best Dispute Resolution Option? A Case Study

Maritime & Admiralty Law

Marine Insurance - "Current Hot Topics: Brexit, Pricing, Cyber Risk"

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of publicly listed and privately held shipping, energy, commodity and logistics companies, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES

2020 Marine Energy

Aegean Marine Petroleum ( NYSE : ANW)

Capital Product Partners LP ( NASDAQ : CPLP)

COSCO Shipping Lines (North America) Inc.

d'Amico International Shipping

Dorian LPG ( NYSE : LPG)

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ : EGLE)

Epic Gas

Euroseas

Genco Shipping & Trading

Gener8 Maritime

Glencore Ltd.

International Seaways ( NYSE : INSW)

Maersk Oil Trading

MPC Containerships

Navigator Gas ( NYSE : NVGS)

Pyxis Tankers

Ridgebury Tankers

Seaspan Corporation ( NYSE : SSW)

Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE : STNG)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ : SBLK)

Team Tankers International

TORM A/S

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE : TNP)

