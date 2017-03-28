Top Information Security Professionals Outline Secure Network Design and Implementation in New Elsevier Book

One of three new information security titles, "Advanced Persistent Security" explores high-profile security breaches, and identifies common threats and countermeasures

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of Advanced Persistent Security: A Cyberwarfare Approach to Implementing Adaptive Enterprise Protection, Detection, and Reaction Strategies by Ira Winkler and Araceli Treu Gomes. The book covers secure network design and implementation, including authentication, authorization, data and access integrity, network monitoring, and risk assessment. Using recent high-profile cases such as Target, Sony and Home Depot, it explores information security risks, identifies the common threats organizations face, and presents tactics on how to prioritize the right countermeasures. Elsevier also announced the publication of two additional information security books.

Advanced Persistent Security discusses concepts such as malignant versus malicious threats, adversary mentality, motivation, the economics of cybercrime, the criminal infrastructure, dark webs, and the criminals organizations currently face. With practical and cost-effective recommendations for proactive and reactive protective measures, the book is an invaluable resource for security and network professionals tasked with designing and implementing information security programs

Learn more about security culture in this sample chapter.

Ira Winkler, CISSP is President of the Internet Security Advisors Group. He is considered one of the world's most influential security professionals, due to his ability to identify common trends in the way information and computer systems are compromised. Mr. Winkler does this by performing penetration tests, where he physically and technically "breaks into" some of the largest companies in the world, and tells them how to cost effectively protect their information and computer infrastructure. He continues to perform these penetration tests, and assists organizations in developing security programs. Mr. Winkler also won the Hall of Fame award from the Information Systems Security Association. He was on the graduate and undergraduate faculties of the Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, and has authored several other books.

Araceli Treu Gomes is an Intelligence and Investigations Subject Matter Expert for Dell SecureWorks, counseling global organizations on preventing advanced attacks. She previously held technical and leadership positions, including Strategic Security Advisor for a Fortune 100 company, Engineering Director at a large defense contractor, Deputy CSO for a multinational financial services organization, and Chief Security and Privacy Officer at a major content delivery network. Ms. Gomes holds certifications in privacy and computer forensics, and serves on several cybersecurity industry boards. She writes for several computing and security magazines and is an active speaker at conferences around the world.

The three new information security titles are:

In order to meet content needs in information security, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of information security professionals, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

