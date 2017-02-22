Top International Biopharmaceutical Organization Selects Transcepta

The Global Deal Includes E-Invoicing and Paves the Way for Dynamic Discounting

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Transcepta, the leading platform for cloud-based supply chain connectivity, dynamic discounting, and other procure-to-pay solutions announced today that one of the largest, international biopharmaceutical companies has selected Transcepta to automate its invoice processing. The e-invoicing initiative will position the company to capitalize on Transcepta Dynamic Discounting with its suppliers in the future.

Transcepta Dynamic Discounting addresses the inefficiencies in the financial supply chain. By offering early payments in the future, the biopharmaceutical company can turn every invoice into a profit opportunity and strengthen their supply chain. Not only can they add millions to their bottom line; they give their suppliers the option to easily accelerate cash at any time.

"The ability to fully automate and provide 100% Straight-Through AP Invoice Processing proved very compelling," said Ray Parsons, CEO of Transcepta. "Customers are looking for a provider that can serve them for the long term and this marks another example of the breadth and depth of our platform."

