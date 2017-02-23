Top Latin American Hospital Revitalizes Infrastructure with Avaya Networking

Hospital Internacional de Colombia implements a networking solution that upholds its standards for excellence

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - One of the top five healthcare organizations in Latin America, Hospital Internacional de Colombia, has revitalized its network infrastructure with Avaya wired and wireless networking, gaining the speed, reliability and security needed for in a critical, round-the-clock healthcare organization.

When time is of the essence, Avaya Fabric Connect in Hospital Internacional's data center delivers 40 Gb links and 10 Gb to the wiring closets, enabling medical records, images and other large files to rapidly traverse wired and wireless networks from origin to destination. Patient rooms are now equipped with new display units that enable care teams to have on-the-spot access and interaction with patient files, records and medical treatments.

IT management benefits from streamlined, simplified operations that reduce the time and resources needed to make updates and changes, while increasing reliability by decreasing the potential for human error. In fact, wireless administration is so simple that the hospital brought it back in house from an outsourcer, reaping significant savings with great results.

Sergio Armando Otero, Telecommunications Engineer at Hospital Internacional de Colombia said:

"We cannot stop. Service is provided 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. Currently, critical hospital services run through the LAN and Wi-Fi networks on Avaya machines, and they comprise medical histories, files, biomedical equipment and imaging, as well as the administration of the Hospital Internacional de Colombia. Given the constant improvement and implementation of cutting edge technology at HIC, Avaya will always have a guest pass when it comes to participating in any development or implementation of new technology that permits us to perfect our processes, offer optimum services and guarantee high quality service to our patients."

To learn more about Avaya Networking solutions at the Hospital Internacional de Colombia, read the case study here.

About the Colombian Cardiovascular Foundation

The FCV is a non-profit health institution created in Bucaramanga, Colombia in 1986. Its goal is to provide excellent care, technological innovation and a high social awareness, offering its users and patients the best care and guaranteed high-quality health services. The Foundation has an ample ecosystem of hospital services in various areas of the country. Its Heart Institute is listed as one of the five best hospitals in Latin America whose level of excellence earned it the ISO 9001 certification for its services as well as the "Hospital without Pain" certificate. It represents the first Colombian Clinic awarded an international accreditation by The Joint Commission International. Recently, the Hospital Internacional de Colombia project became reality. It represents the largest private health complex in the country and one of the biggest in Latin America. www.fcv.org/site/

