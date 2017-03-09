Top law enforcement and community leaders to discuss high impact crime reduction strategy at March 22 convening with Justice Department, LISC

Building Partnerships for Crime Reduction highlights groundbreaking national program; Features keynote by Ronal W. Serpas, Co-Chair of Law Enforcement Leaders for Reducing Crime and Incarceration

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - A dynamic gathering in the nation's capital this month is bringing together more than 125 police chiefs, community leaders, federal officials, and policy makers to discuss strategies that reduce crime and improve quality of life for residents in high crime, low income urban and rural areas of the country.

The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and the Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance are facilitating the March 22 event, which will highlight the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program's (BCJI) crime reduction model.

Backed by LISC's 35 years of experience in the field and a robust body of crime and policing research, the model has contributed to crime drops of 40% and higher in communities beset by years of persistent challenges.

The strategy involves working with residents and researchers to assess the local drivers of crime; and then coordinating law enforcement with revitalization and community building in ways that make streets safer and lay the groundwork for broader economic opportunity for residents.

Media is invited to attend Building Partnerships for Crime Reduction, which runs from 9:30 a.m. until noon at the Capitol View Conference Center, 101 Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC.

Confirmed speakers include:

Ronal W. Serpas, Co-Chair of the Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime and Incarceration, and former Chief of the Nashville and New Orleans Police Departments

George Gascón, San Francisco District Attorney and former San Francisco Police Chief

Melanca Clark, President and CEO of the Hudson-Webber Foundation and former Chief of Staff of the DOJ Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS office)

Kevin Davis, Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department

John Hockenberry, host of WNYC/PRI's The Takeaway

About LISC and LISC Safety

LISC equips struggling communities with the capital, program strategy and know-how to become places where people can thrive by combining corporate, government and philanthropic resources to achieve sustainable change. For more than 20 years, this work has included supporting partnerships between community groups, residents and police in high crime urban neighborhoods and rural areas around the country. Now in more than 60 jurisdictions, LISC Safety provides funding and coaching to safety teams that are achieving reductions in crime, upticks in business activity and home rehabilitation, and gains in community-police collaboration. For more, visit www.lisc.org.