Top law enforcement and community leaders to discuss high impact crime reduction strategy at March 22 convening with Justice Department, LISC

Building Partnerships for Crime Reduction highlights groundbreaking national program; Features keynote by Ronal W. Serpas, Co-Chair of Law Enforcement Leaders for Reducing Crime and Incarceration

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - A dynamic gathering in the nation's capital next week is bringing together more than 150 police chiefs, community leaders, federal officials, and policy makers to discuss strategies that reduce crime and improve quality of life for residents in high crime, low income urban and rural areas of the country.

National non-profit, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and the Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance are facilitating the March 22 event, which will highlight the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program's (BCJI) crime reduction model.

Backed by LISC's 35 years of experience in the field and a robust body of crime and policing research, the model has contributed to crime drops of 40% and higher in communities beset by years of persistent challenges.

The strategy involves working with residents and researchers to assess the local drivers of crime; and then coordinating law enforcement with revitalization work and community building in ways that make streets safer and lay the groundwork for broader economic opportunity for residents.

BUILDING PARTNERSHIPS FOR CRIME REDUCTION

March 22, 2017

Capitol View Conference Center

101 Constitution Ave NW, 7TH Floor, Washington, DC

8:30am - 9:15am

Network and Engage with Research Experts

Sean Varano, Associate Professor, School of Justice Studies, Roger Williams University

Zoe Vitter, Graduate Research Assistant, Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy,George Mason University

Chris Walker, Director of Research & Assessment, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)

9:30am - 9:45am

Welcoming Remarks

Maurice Jones, President & CEO, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)

Tracey Trautman, Acting Director, Bureau of Justice Assistance

Alan R. Hanson (invited), Acting Assistant Attorney General Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice

9:45am - 11:05am

Reducing Crime on the Neighborhood Level Requires Collaboration

John Hockenberry, Moderator, Journalist

9:45am - 10:20am

Building Safer Communities with BCJI: How the Strategy Works

Barb Biondo, Senior Projects Coordinator, Seattle Neighborhood Group ~ Seattle, Washington BCJI Site

Paul Pazen, Commander, Denver Police Department ~ Denver, Colorado BCJI Site

Tina Shepard, Director of Community Initiatives, One Neighborhood Builders ~ Providence, Rhode Island BCJI Site

10:20am - 10:35am

A Strategy for Rural America

Dreama Gentry, Executive Director, Partners for Education at Berea College ~ Berea, Kentucky BCJI Site

Bob Reeder, Program Director, Rural LISC

10:35am - 11:05am

Moving from Crime Reduction to Community Building

George Gascón, District Attorney, City and County of San Francisco ~ San Francisco, California BCJI Site

Donna Griffin, Principal, Community Capacity Builders ~ Philadelphia, Pennsylvania BCJI Site

11:05am - 11:40am

Strategic Investment in Community Safety Demands Leadership

James Brodick, Director of Brooklyn Community Justice Centers - Red Hook & Brownsville Center for Court Innovation

Melanca Clark, President, Hudson-Webber Foundation

Kevin Davis, Police Commissioner, Baltimore Police Department

11:40am - 12:00pm

Safe Communities and Community-Police Collaboration

A. Elizabeth Griffith, Associate Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives, Bureau of Justice Assistance

Ronal Serpas, Former Chief of Police, Nashville and New Orleans, Co-Chair, Law Enforcement Leaders for Reducing Crime and Incarceration

Julia Ryan, National Director, Community Safety and Health, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, (LISC)

About LISC

LISC equips struggling communities with the capital, program strategy and know-how to become places where people can thrive by combining corporate, government and philanthropic resources to achieve sustainable change. For more than 20 years, this work has included supporting partnerships between community groups, residents and police in high crime urban neighborhoods and rural areas around the country. Now in more than 60 jurisdictions, LISC Safety provides funding and coaching to safety teams that are achieving reductions in crime, upticks in business activity and home rehabilitation, and gains in community-police collaboration. For more, visit www.lisc.org.