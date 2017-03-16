Top law enforcement and community leaders to discuss high impact crime reduction strategy at March 22 convening with Justice Department, LISC

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - A dynamic gathering in the nation's capital next week is bringing together more than 150 police chiefs, community leaders, federal officials, and policy makers to discuss strategies that reduce crime and improve quality of life for residents in high crime, low income urban and rural areas of the country.
National non-profit, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and the Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance are facilitating the March 22 event, which will highlight the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program's (BCJI) crime reduction model.
Backed by LISC's 35 years of experience in the field and a robust body of crime and policing research, the model has contributed to crime drops of 40% and higher in communities beset by years of persistent challenges.
The strategy involves working with residents and researchers to assess the local drivers of crime; and then coordinating law enforcement with revitalization work and community building in ways that make streets safer and lay the groundwork for broader economic opportunity for residents.
The schedule for the symposium is below.
BUILDING PARTNERSHIPS FOR CRIME REDUCTION
March 22, 2017
Capitol View Conference Center
101 Constitution Ave NW, 7TH Floor, Washington, DC
8:30am - 9:15am
Network and Engage with Research Experts
Sean Varano, Associate Professor, School of Justice Studies, Roger Williams University
Zoe Vitter, Graduate Research Assistant, Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy,George Mason University
Chris Walker, Director of Research & Assessment, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)
9:30am - 9:45am
Welcoming Remarks
Maurice Jones, President & CEO, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)
Tracey Trautman, Acting Director, Bureau of Justice Assistance
Alan R. Hanson (invited), Acting Assistant Attorney General Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice
9:45am - 11:05am
Reducing Crime on the Neighborhood Level Requires Collaboration
John Hockenberry, Moderator, Journalist
9:45am - 10:20am
Building Safer Communities with BCJI: How the Strategy Works
Barb Biondo, Senior Projects Coordinator, Seattle Neighborhood Group ~ Seattle, Washington BCJI Site
Paul Pazen, Commander, Denver Police Department ~ Denver, Colorado BCJI Site
Tina Shepard, Director of Community Initiatives, One Neighborhood Builders ~ Providence, Rhode Island BCJI Site
10:20am - 10:35am
A Strategy for Rural America
Dreama Gentry, Executive Director, Partners for Education at Berea College ~ Berea, Kentucky BCJI Site
Bob Reeder, Program Director, Rural LISC
10:35am - 11:05am
Moving from Crime Reduction to Community Building
George Gascón, District Attorney, City and County of San Francisco ~ San Francisco, California BCJI Site
Donna Griffin, Principal, Community Capacity Builders ~ Philadelphia, Pennsylvania BCJI Site
11:05am - 11:40am
Strategic Investment in Community Safety Demands Leadership
James Brodick, Director of Brooklyn Community Justice Centers - Red Hook & Brownsville Center for Court Innovation
Melanca Clark, President, Hudson-Webber Foundation
Kevin Davis, Police Commissioner, Baltimore Police Department
11:40am - 12:00pm
Safe Communities and Community-Police Collaboration
A. Elizabeth Griffith, Associate Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives, Bureau of Justice Assistance
Ronal Serpas, Former Chief of Police, Nashville and New Orleans, Co-Chair, Law Enforcement Leaders for Reducing Crime and Incarceration
Julia Ryan, National Director, Community Safety and Health, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, (LISC)
About LISC
LISC equips struggling communities with the capital, program strategy and know-how to become places where people can thrive by combining corporate, government and philanthropic resources to achieve sustainable change. For more than 20 years, this work has included supporting partnerships between community groups, residents and police in high crime urban neighborhoods and rural areas around the country. Now in more than 60 jurisdictions, LISC Safety provides funding and coaching to safety teams that are achieving reductions in crime, upticks in business activity and home rehabilitation, and gains in community-police collaboration. For more, visit www.lisc.org.