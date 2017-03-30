Top Mumbai Journalist Amit Varma Joins Free to Choose Media's New Think Again! Online Series

ERIE, PA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Free To Choose Media (FTCM), a global media organization, today introduces a new weekly online series, Think Again!, which stars Amit Varma, an award-winning journalist based in Mumbai, India. The series begins broadcasting today at http://www.freetochoose.tv/think_again, and offers 90-second commentary every Thursday on hot topics affecting the world today. Today's topic is population. Subsequent episodes will address profit, minimum wage and inequality.

Think Again! is the second weekly online series produced by FTCM, which is known for producing award-winning documentaries for public television. Last year, FTCM introduced Dead Wrong, a series of observations by FTCM Executive Editor and Cato Senior Fellow Johan Norberg.

"Those who are following Amit in India will enjoy this new outlet for his intelligence and wit as applied to today's global issues," said FTCM Founder and CEO Bob Chitester. "For those who are unfamiliar with his work, Think Again! will offer a fresh voice and perspective."

Varma is an award-winning journalist who was also named one of the 50 Most Powerful People in India by Business Week magazine. Based in Mumbai, Varma is a columnist for The Times of India, hosts the popular podcast, The Seen and the Unseen, and is editor of the classical liberal magazine, Pragati. He won the Bastiat Prize for Journalism in 2007 and 2015, and was the first person to win it twice. He is perhaps best known for his popular blog, India Uncut, which takes an uncompromising libertarian look at a country that desperately needs more freedom.

About Free To Choose Media

Free to Choose Media produces thought-provoking, award-winning, public television programs and series, offering diverse voices, powerful stories and a fresh perspective on a range of important global and national issues. For more than 30 years, the Free To Choose production teams have traveled the world to explore topics such as the economic roots of the Arab Spring and the inspiring stories of entrepreneurs raising themselves and their communities out of poverty, as well as revealing how innovation and new technologies may be the answer to the world's growing energy needs. For more information, visit the website, at www.FreeToChooseMedia.org.