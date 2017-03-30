Top questions we get at tax time

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Every year around tax time, Canadians call the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) with a variety of questions. You can find a number of answers online if you are registered for the CRA's online services.

The five most asked questions:

How do I change my address?

If you're registered for the CRA's online services, you can change your address by going to My Account, using the MyCRA and MyBenefits CRA mobile applications, or you can call us at 1-800-959-8281. You can also fill out Form RC325, Address change request, or write a letter and mail or fax it to your tax centre. Your letter must include your signature, social insurance number, new address, and moving date.

How do I change my marital status?

You can change your marital status online by selecting "Change my marital status" in My Account, by selecting "Marital status" in the MyCRA mobile app, or by selecting "Update marital status" in the MyBenefits CRA mobile app. You can also contact the CRA by phone, or fill out Form RC65, Marital Status Change, and send it to your tax centre.

What is my balance owing or where is my refund?

Find the amount of your balance owing or your refund by logging into My Account or the MyCRA mobile app. If you are getting a refund, the details will include the refund method (direct deposit or mailed cheque), the date it was sent, and the amount. You can also call the Tax Information Phone Service (TIPS) at 1-800-267-6999 to ask about your refund. TIPS is available from mid-February to December 2017.

How can I get a copy of my notice of assessment or reassessment?

You can get a copy quickly and easily through My Account. You will be able to view and print detailed information on an assessment or reassessment of your income tax and benefit return for the current year and the 10 previous years. To view a summary of your assessments on the go, use the MyCRA mobile app. To get your notices electronically, you can sign up for online mail.

Where can I get help with my income tax and benefit return?

If you need help filing your return, have modest income, and a simple tax situation, local community organizations and their volunteers host free tax preparation clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Volunteers can help prepare and file your return for you. They offer clinics from February to the end of April every year. To find one near you, use the MyCRA mobile app. For more information, go to cra.gc.ca/volunteer.

If you have questions about taxes or need help, the CRA's website provides information to help you file your return and pay your taxes on time. Go to cra.gc.ca/getready.

Register for the CRA's online services

Go to cra.gc.ca/myaccount and select "CRA register." If you're using your mobile device, register through one of the CRA's mobile web apps at cra.gc.ca/mobileapps.

You will need to provide the following information:

your social insurance number

your date of birth

your postal or zip code

an amount you entered on either your current or previous tax year's income tax and benefit return. Have your returns on hand, because the CRA will ask you about an amount you entered from either of those returns.

There is a secure link between the CRA's My Account and Employment and Social Development Canada's My Service Canada Account. This means that by logging into one account you can access the other without having to log in again. One user ID and password will let you manage your tax affairs year round, and give you access to information about your employment insurance benefits, as well as Canada Pension Plan and old age security payments.

For more details on preparing your 2016 income tax and benefit return, visit cra.gc.ca/getready.

