Top Ranked TSX Venture-Listed LP Eyes 32-Acre Expansion -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced publication of an article covering Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.'s (TSX VENTURE: EMH) recent performance ranking from the Venture exchange as well as the progress being made on its aggressive expansion plans.

Emerald Health is ranked third in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector of the 2017 TSX Venture 50 based on its market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. Last year, the stock price jumped nearly 500% from a low of 15 cents to over C$1.25. On February 23, the company was also featured in a video profile and official announcement of the top-ranking stocks in each sector.

Emerald Health is one of less than 40 licensed producers under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). According to Deloitte, the country's cannabis sector could be worth more than $22.6 billion following the legalization of recreational marijuana. The lack of supplies to the large and growing market could create a shortfall over the coming years, particularly as the country begins exporting product around the world.

The company is well underway with its first phase of expansion that will add 50,000 square feet of cultivation space and a state-of-the-art facility with anticipated capacity in excess of 5,000 kilograms per year. In its second phase, the company will scale-up in a modular fashion with 50,000 additional square feet in the near-term. Management anticipates that both phases will be completed in 2018 with sales commencing when licensing is completed.

The company has the capacity to build out an aggregate one million square feet of total production space on its 32-acre Metro Vancouver property.

At the same time, the company continues to expand its genetic portfolio and develop its clinical programs. The staff is in the process of characterizing unique strains with high and desirable ratios of therapeutic cannabinoids while assembling a proven cultivation team to ultimately bring them to market. The company is also collaborating with leading physicians and researchers to design clinical studies to demonstrate the efficacy of its own products.

