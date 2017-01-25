Top Starter Cigar Picks: "You Always Remember Your First"

Advisor recommends 15+ premium cigars "perfect for beginners"

EASTON, PA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Cigar Advisor, the nation's premiere online cigar magazine, proudly serves cigar enthusiasts with a uniquely down-to-earth perspective on the enjoyment of premium cigars. The magazine has released a new CA Report for January 2017, called "Pro Picks: Best Starter Cigars"; authored by Managing Editor John Pullo, this new report serves as a recommendation list and tasting guide to over 15 cigars he'd suggest to new or budding cigar enthusiasts.

"Your first cigar is one you'll always remember," says Cigar Advisor Managing Editor John Pullo. He's just released his new 2017 CA Report on "starter cigars," the best premium cigars for those who are new to the cigar smoking hobby. "Going into a cigar shop for the first time can be an overwhelming experience," says John. "If you really want to get into cigars, really want to make it memorable, but don't know where to start?" Luckily, he says, there are a couple schools of thought on the best way to pick a cigar for a beginner -- and details the three easiest ways to do it. His top pick: ask an expert. "There are plenty of beginner cigars from the big names, like Macanudo, Arturo Fuente, Romeo…and we cover those in my report," he says. But if you seek out the help of a tobacconist or experienced cigar enthusiast, John notes, "we can ask you some general questions to narrow down to some other exciting starter cigars you'll probably enjoy even more."

John points out that many of the most often recommended beginner cigars feature a Connecticut wrapper, grown in the U.S. or in Ecuador. "They're a good jumping off point," he says, "and it's easy to just start someone off with a very mild cigar. But I think that might limit someone to a few uninteresting cigars, causing him or her to lose interest in the hobby." Rather than recommend a mediocre cigar experience, John offers tasting notes on over 15 cigar selections that he thinks stand out above and beyond more standard fare: "if you're going to go head first into cigars, I want to make sure you have a good, flavorful smoking experience for your first -- that way you'll be back again and again for more. Don't give up, until you find the right one for you!"

Among Pullo's picks for top starter cigars are premiums from Oliva, My Father, AJ Fernandez and AVO Cigars. Also, "Acid Kuba Kuba cigars are a no-brainer starter cigar," he writes. "Some people end up liking this cigar so much, they stick with it forever." Of the Rocky Patel Vintage Connecticut, he calls it "toasty and mellow"; the Perdomo Craft Series Pilsner cigar is his pick "if you're a beer nut who's just getting into cigars," while Fonseca Classic cigars "have been a standard starter cigar for years."

To see John's tasting notes and to read his 2017 CA Report on cigars for beginners, go to cigaradvisor.com.

About Cigar Advisor Magazine:

Cigar Advisor magazine is a digital publication created by, and for, real cigar enthusiasts. The Editors strive every day to accomplish three goals: welcome novices to the hobby of cigar smoking with advice and open arms; share their tobacco-rich lifestyle with good friends and veteran smokers alike; and profess their love for a good smoke with cigar enthusiasts of all stripes, from around the world. Cigar smokers are a passionate bunch -- and whether it is food, drink, sports or cigars they're fanatical about, Cigar Advisor shares those passions with a razor-sharp edge. Find that passion and more on display at www.CigarAdvisor.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/24/11G128305/Images/Cover_Starters-1024x750-3db90db218fdb5a8863f88414c0a251f.jpg