Top Toronto Chef, Elia Herrera, is serving up Churros to Celebrate International Women's Day

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - On Wednesday March 8th, initiatives around the globe will support International Women's Day on a mission towards greater gender equality. Two Toronto restaurants, Los Colibris and El Caballito, will be joining suit by donating proceeds from one its most popular dishes to the cause.

Both restaurants are located on King West and specialize in authentic Mexican cuisine. The initiative will run from March 8th- March 15th.

Both restaurants are led by Executive Chef, Elia Herrera.

"This event has deservedly become a well-recognized global platform for action," said Herrera. "As a female chef in the restaurant industry, I know the challenges that women face and how important it is to celebrate women's economic, political and social achievements."

Recognized as a key factor for growth and prosperity, Gender Equality Initiatives are quickly climbing to the top of many organizations agendas.

"I selected WE Charity because it puts effort forward to empower women all year round, not only on International Women's Day," said Herrera. "That is really important to me."

WE Charity supports women 365 days a year through its international development model WE Villages and the five Pillars of Impact: Education, Water, Health, Food and Opportunity. They seek to help not only women but all people from children to families to villages to companies.

While Herrera speaks from her experience in the restaurant industry, she encourages everyone to try and look at the bigger picture.

"At the end of the day, it does not matter if it is the restaurant industry or the aerospace industry. Instead, we should focus on achieving a 360 degree commitment to gender equality across the board and in all sectors."

As part of the week long fundraising initiative, Herrera encourages people to stop by the restaurants and show their support while indulging in one of her signature dessert dishes -- Churro Ice Cream Sammy.

"We are proud to be part of International Women's Day and to be part of the movement that is working toward making the world a better place."

More information on WE Charity, please visit WE.org.

About Los Colibris

Los Colibrís, meaning "the hummingbirds", is Toronto's first upscale Mexican restaurant that features exceptional hospitality, white linen service, and authentic world class Mexican cuisine by Executive Chef Elia Herrera. The grand and polished space seats 150 guests and features two private dining rooms that seat 12 and 50 respectively. Our beautiful bar and lounge area is ideal for a unique cocktail event. http://www.loscolibris.ca/

About El Caballito

Directly translated El Caballito means "the little horse". Legend has it that when a great Mexican revolutionary requested a shot of tequila as his last right before execution, the tequila was poured into his personal shot glass, and as he lifted the glass to his lips a tiny golden horse could be seen on the bottom. To this day, the long narrow shot glass used to drink tequila is known as a "Caballito".

Located a short walk from Roy Thomson Hall, the Princess of Wales Theatre and the Toronto International Film Festival, El Caballito serves street-style Mexican cuisine along with the most robust selection of tequilas and margaritas in downtown Toronto. http://www.elcaballito.ca/