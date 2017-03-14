TOPdesk Named a Top-Rated IT Service Management Software Solution by Users on TrustRadius

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - TOPdesk, one of the world's largest and most widely recognized providers of IT service management software solutions, announces that it has been named a top-rated IT service management software solution provider by users on TrustRadius, the most trusted software user review site on the web. In ranking TOPdesk a top provider of solutions and services in the service management sector, TrustRadius collected positive reviews from several key information technology leaders, application managers and chief information officers within companies small to large across the globe about their feedback of TOPdesk.

TOPdesk was recognized in the IT service management category for its ability to improve the services of an organization, enhance organizational service desk performance and efficiency, audits, change management and process control, meaning organizations are able to improve their internal customer service, more easily share knowledge with user and improve service desk processes.

"Being recognized as a top-rated firm by our users through their reviews of our IT service management solution, and having that support acknowledged by TrustRadius, is humbling and satisfying," said Nancy Van Elsacker Louisnord, president of TOPdesk US. "TOPdesk's operations are focused solely on our clients and meeting their needs. This customer recognition encourages us to continue our mission of reinventing the service management experience."

TOPdesk cloud-based service management software provides a "toolbox" for users to build their own self-service portal, allowing for the publication of forms, services, knowledge items and more. On the back-end drag-and-drop functionality helps users determine the order of their workflow; news items appear directly on the main page of the user portal to keep them up-to-date on new product developments; and search functionality means users can find all relevant information required of their tasks.

TOPdesk's ITSM solution is continuously deployed with updates made weekly rather than just once or twice a year.

TrustRadius is one of the most trusted review sites for business and technology based on unbiased and insightful reviews. The company aims to support technology buyers in making product selection, implementation and usage decisions. TrustRadius' TrustMap, which illustrates top-rated companies position in the market, is a visual depiction of the best software products as rated by users on TrustRadius within each segment. TrustRadius does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its TrustMaps and does not advise software users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings.

TOPdesk has helped more than 5,000 organizations improve their service management processes. With more than 20 years of experience, TOPdesk partners with businesses in optimizing services by providing a customizable user-friendly service management application, experienced consultants and comprehensive technical support.

About TOPdesk

TOPdesk develops, markets, implements and supports software that helps organizations efficiently manage the services they provide. Its mission is to create a user-friendly and affordable service management solution for every type of organization. Whether this concerns IT, facilities management, HR, service desk or service support, TOPdesk helps organizations support their employees, customers, consumers and citizens. Its software is for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large multinationals, and is available as a local installation or Software as a Service. Because of the modular structure of the application, a TOPdesk solution can be tailored to every organization's needs. www.topdesk.com