TopLine MD and Myriad Genetic Laboratories Partner to Educate Thousands of People about the Importance of Hereditary Cancer Testing

The Healthcare Companies Are Working with American Airlines to Reach as many People as Possible During the Busiest Travel Time of the Year

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - TopLine MD, a network representing the highest quality physicians, healthcare professionals and medical centers meeting the needs of patients across South and Central Florida, today announced a joint educational effort with Myriad Genetic Laboratories and American Airlines to reach and educate people about the benefits of hereditary cancer testing.

From now until the end of January, a two-minute educational video supported by Myriad, that highlights the need for genetic testing, will be available on 27,000 domestic American Airline flights that have on-demand "in-flight" entertainment and seat back displays.

"Many people are traveling to see family and friends and to catch-up about what's been happening in their lives and share information," said Dr. Geeta Nayyar, Chief Healthcare & Innovation Officer for Femwell Group Health and TopLine MD. "This is a great opportunity to help spread the word about the importance of genetic testing, so that generations of family members can participate in a conversation about the family's health history and take the necessary steps to be proactive about their health."

The educational video can be seen on the, "Talk Business 360," channel during the flight.

"This video reaches people who may not be aware that there are innovative genetic tests like myRisk® Hereditary Cancer available to help them make informed decisions about their healthcare," said Johnathan M. Lancaster, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Myriad Genetic Laboratories.

The video features actress Angelina Jolie's breast surgeon, Dr. Kristi Funk, talking about genetic testing and the impact the actress has had on informing people about their family's health history.

Passengers are encouraged to take a short quiz after the video to help them learn about hereditary cancer.

Patients interested in more information about genetic testing or their risk for cancer can connect with a TopLine MD affiliated doctor through TopLineMD.com, where they can find hundreds of board-certified primary care TopLine MD physicians and specialists in South and Central Florida who anticipate the needs of the community and are ready to help patients on their wellness journey.

About TopLine MD

TopLine MD Health Alliance is a network representing the highest quality physicians, healthcare professionals and medical centers solving for the needs of patients across South and Central Florida. Committed to improving access to quality healthcare, we've developed an expansive portfolio of technologies, insights and services implemented by our partner doctors and offices. Constantly driving the initiative for a better standard, we are always reaching for that next level of healthcare.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPBDsL-sUsE