TopPodcast.com to be the First Online Epicenter for the Industry, Driving Discovery & Ad Revenues to $1 Billion

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - A former Director of Digital for CBS New York is uniting a fragmented podcasting industry by aggregating the top podcasts, top publishers and top audio apps onto one website for effortless discovery. Utilizing data from publicly ranked podcasts, TopPodcast.com will make the platform more discoverable and accessible for those who have yet to experience the medium. The site will also liberate first-time users from having to rely on iTunes or multiple apps for listening.

Kurt Laufer, the founder of #TopPodcast Digital Enterprises, left a senior digital management position after five years at CBS New York, to embark on a one-year journey in creating TopPodcast.com. Laufer's vision is not just to drive discovery for those that have never listened to a podcast, but he also wants to make it simple for a business to place a podcasting ad buy across multiple networks. He seeks to drive the industry to $1 billion in annual ad revenues by 2021, double current projections.

Interest in podcasts has exploded since the hit podcast series Serial dropped on the scene in late 2014. Despite the medium's upward trajectory, 40% of Americans are still unfamiliar with the term podcasting (2017 Infinite Dial Report). Laufer wants to increase familiarity by providing a single-source online destination where the audience can discover and listen to a podcast with one click.

He stated, "The industry is fragmented with so many paralyzing choices. People don't want to spend time trying to figure it out by downloading apps or searching on various networks. TopPodcast.com was designed to provide clarity and simplicity to the industry… No iTunes? No app? No problem. I made it effortless for the first-time listener to 'test drive' a podcast," added the executive.

Laufer believes the industry is long overdue for a single-source destination for open discovery. He also made it clear he is not targeting industry insiders or competing with other podcast networks. He added, "I will be the industry's biggest advocate. After a new visitor discovers a show on our site, they can fly away and listen on any podcast network or audio app for the long-term. But TopPodcast.com will be their first stop as they nurture a love for on-demand listening."

Additional amenities within the website include:

The 90 for 90 #TopPodcast Picks, curating ten shows from nine categories for enhanced discovery beyond the iTunes Top 200 ranking

A weekly 'Podfluencer Report', highlighting relevant podcasters, uncovering their favorite episodes and learning what they are listening to

For the business community, a Podcast Business Center, where they can place turnkey podcast advertising solutions across multiple publishers

For the Independent Podcaster, a platform to amplify and promote their 'niche' podcasts, ranging from aviation and travel and tourism to business, to sports, to politics, etc.

Industry Research, News & Trends, primarily from a digital marketer's point of view

Laufer also stressed the importance of integrating podcast campaigns into a digital marketer's mindset, "The podcast industry can't be a one-trick pony anymore. A 'live-read' endorsement by a show's host is one of the purest, most powerful forms of native advertising, which direct response advertisers are thriving from. We must do a better job of conveying this narrative within the digital buying community in order to compete in a complex digital landscape."

About #TopPodcast Digital Enterprises

#TopPodcast Digital Enterprises is the premier source for podcast discovery, trends and advertising. The company's mission is to propel a new audience of first-time listeners and businesses to discover a love for on-demand listening. Organizing the industry through advocacy, education and unparalleled social strategies, TopPodcast.com will help drive the industry to $1 billion in ad revenue by 2021.

www.TopPodcast.com | Twitter @TheTopPodcast | Facebook: @TopPodcast | info@toppodcast.com

