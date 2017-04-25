TopSpin Security Named a Cool Vendor in IoT Edge Computing by Gartner

Vendors Selected for the Cool Vendor Report are Innovative, Impactful and Intriguing

MAHWAH, NJ and HERZLIYA, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - TopSpin Security, Inc., the leader in intelligent deception and detection solutions, today announced it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the "Cool Vendors in IoT Edge Computing, 2017"1 report by Gartner, Inc.

According to Gartner, "Many existing edge security solutions require multiple products from multiple vendors with high dependence on signatures and high rates of false positives when identifying threats. The solutions are also resource-intensive (...) The Cool Vendors that have been selected for 2017 in edge computing focus on ease of use and faster time to value. These Cool Vendors also offer real-time analytics, security and scalability capabilities at the differing edge of the network, data center, cloud or campus. These offerings will help IoT infrastructure and operations leaders and others involved in designing decentralized and distributed edge architectures with mission-critical requirements with the following: Developing real-time analytics applications; Managing the alignment of IT and operational technology (OT) operations; Securing edge infrastructures at IoT scale; Optimizing the cost/value equation." 1

"We consider our inclusion in the Cool Vendor report by Gartner confirmation of our mission to provide customers with a comprehensive attack detection solution by combining advanced traffic analysis, the broadest set of decoys, and automated deployment in an intelligent deception platform," said TopSpin Founder and CEO Doron Kolton. "We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap. With the recent addition of our enterprise IoT security capabilities, TopSpin is demonstrating the flexibility of its intelligent deception and detection platform in addressing today's evolving security needs."

The Gartner report continued, "IoT infrastructure and operations leaders need solutions that provide them insight into IoT designs that are at risk and require protection across major functions."1

TopSpin DECOYnet™ Intelligent Deception and Detection Platform is the industry's only intelligent deception solution that offers a built-in traffic and security analysis engine -- enabling highly accurate placement of mini-traps and decoys, an additional security layer through analysis and threat detection, and adaptive and flexible deception that evolves with changing network conditions. With DECOYnet, TopSpin continues to perfect its asset profiling capabilities, uniquely mapping the network by every asset and subnet to build a comprehensive deception layer for each individual network. By constantly breathing the network traffic, DECOYnet actively adapts to dynamic network conditions, including new assets and applications introduced, so the deception layer is always optimized.

DECOYnet interacts with any existing security tool, helping organizations manage and correlate security activities across multiple platforms, systems and applications. It alerts organizations when third-party tools and service pose risks, for example if they perform scans or exfiltrate private data to an unauthorized external location. DECOYnet also enhances threat intelligence by combining data from decoys, traps, and internal and egress traffic monitors; and correlating it into single, actionable incidents.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Note 1 - Gartner, "Cool Vendors in IoT Edge Computing, 2017," by Saniye Burcu, et al. April 11, 2017.

About TopSpin Security

TopSpin Security is the leader in intelligent deception and detection technologies which allow organizations to quickly and accurately detect breaches, engage attackers and neutralize advanced cyber-attacks. Its technology is based on a network of decoys that lure attackers by mirroring valuable network assets and are fully adaptive to organizations' changing environments. Its unique traffic analysis engine and integration into organizations' existing security infrastructure deliver the industry's only deception solution that provides for strategic placement of traps and decoys; added security and internal correlation; and operational advantages such as automated, point-and-click configuration. Once engaged, the decoys interact with attackers, deceiving them and slowing their advances, while providing accurate, actionable alerts and forensics trails. TopSpin's DECOYnet is already deployed by leading Global 2000 companies. The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., with its R&D center in Herzliya, Israel. Learn more at https://www.topspinsec.com.

All brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.