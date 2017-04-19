TopSpin Security Presenting During LinkedIn Information Security Community Group Webinar on Enabling Security as an Offensive Weapon against Advanced Cyberattacks Next Week

Information Security Community Group Founder Holger Schulze to Lead April 26 Webinar on Using Intelligent Deception to Quickly Expose Advanced Cyberattacks; Discuss Results of LinkedIn Cybersecurity Trends Report

MAHWAH, NJ and HERZLIYA, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - TopSpin Security, Inc., the leader in intelligent deception and detection solutions, today announced that it will present during the LinkedIn Information Security Community Group webinar next week titled "Security on the Offensive - How to Use Intelligent Deception to Quickly Expose Advanced Cyberattacks". The webinar will also cover findings from the recent LinkedIn Information Security Community Group "2017 Cybersecurity Trends Report".

Information Security Community Group Founder Holger Schulze will lead the webinar highlighting how deception technology turns cyberdefenders into cyberwarriors by delivering a powerful weapon to fight and win the battle against both human and automated cyberattackers. The webinar will take place April 26 from 1 pm - 2 pm EDT. For more information, and to register, see: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3388622650328283905

Attendees will learn about the latest advancements in intelligent deception and detection technology and how they integrate with and enhance existing security tools. They will discover how leading multinational organizations are adopting deception technology to take the fight to cyberattackers, while leveraging their existing security tools. Today's advanced and intelligent deception technology uses smart lures, decoys and traps to fight cyberattackers -- not just foiling attacks but exposing attackers in the process.

Schulze will also discuss findings from the LinkedIn Information Security Community Group "2017 Cybersecurity Trends Report". For example, according to the report, 52 percent of cybersecurity professionals are boosting their security budget by an average of 21 percent. In addition, to better manage cyber threats and reduce the risk of a security breach, companies prioritize three key capabilities -- improved threat detection (62 percent), followed by better analytical capabilities (43 percent), and threat blocking (39 percent). All webinar registrants will receive a full copy of the report. For more information on the report itself, see: https://www.topspinsec.com/portfolio-items/cybersecurity-trends-report-2017/

Joining Schulze during the presentation will be Rami Mizrahi, TopSpin Security VP of Research and Development. TopSpin specializes in intelligent deception and detection with its solution that offers a built-in traffic and security analysis engine -- enabling highly accurate placement of mini-traps and decoys, an additional security layer through analysis and threat detection, and adaptive and flexible deception that evolves with changing network conditions.

Those unable to attend the live webinar are encouraged to register to receive the on-demand version of the webinar and LinkedIn report.

About the LinkedIn Information Security Community Group

The Information Security Community on LinkedIn is one of the largest groups of cybersecurity professionals in the industry with more than 360,000 members discussing the latest cybersecurity topics and connecting people, opportunities, and ideas. For more information see: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/38412

About TopSpin Security

TopSpin Security is the leader in intelligent deception and detection technologies which allow organizations to quickly and accurately detect breaches, engage attackers and neutralize advanced cyber-attacks. Its technology is based on a network of decoys that lure attackers by mirroring valuable network assets and are fully adaptive to organizations' changing environments. Its unique traffic analysis engine and integration into organizations' existing security infrastructure deliver the industry's only deception solution that provides for strategic placement of traps and decoys; added security and internal correlation; and operational advantages such as automated, point-and-click configuration. Once engaged, the decoys interact with attackers, deceiving them and slowing their advances, while providing accurate, actionable alerts and forensics trails. TopSpin's DECOYnet is already deployed by leading Global 2000 companies. The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., with its R&D center in Herzliya, Israel. Learn more at https://www.topspinsec.com.

