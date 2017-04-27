TopSpin Security Selected to Present on Using Deception Technology to Hunt Cyber-Attackers at the 2017 FS-ISAC Annual Summit

TopSpin's John Cebulski to Highlight How Organizations Can Take the Offensive Against Attackers in Protecting their Networks

MAHWAH, NJ and HERZLIYA, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - TopSpin Security, Inc., the leader in intelligent deception and detection solutions, today announced that John Cebulski, Senior Enterprise Sales Engineer, has been selected to present "Using Deception to Hunt Cyber-Attackers" at the 2017 Financial Services ISAC (FS-ISAC) Annual Summit, being held April 30 - May 3 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Mr. Cebulski will discuss an emerging approach in fighting cybercrime -- intelligent deception security, which is a proactive detection technology allowing organizations to turn the tables on attackers and expose data breaches quickly and accurately. It helps keep attackers away from organizations' real data and facilitates detection mechanisms that identify an attack in progress with a high degree of certainty. The presentation, which is part of the Silver Solutions Showcase, is scheduled from 5 pm EDT - 6 pm EDT, on Monday, May 1, in the Atlantic B conference room.

During the summit, TopSpin will also demonstrate its DECOYnet™ Intelligent Deception and Detection Platform, which is the industry's only intelligent deception solution that offers a built-in traffic and security analysis engine -- enabling highly accurate placement of mini-traps and decoys, an additional security layer through analysis and threat detection, and adaptive and flexible deception that evolves with changing network conditions. With DECOYnet, TopSpin continues to perfect its asset profiling capabilities, uniquely mapping the network by every asset and subnet to build a comprehensive deception layer for each individual network. By constantly breathing the network traffic, DECOYnet actively adapts to dynamic network conditions, including new assets and applications introduced, so the deception layer is always optimized.

DECOYnet interacts with any existing security tool, helping organizations manage and correlate security activities across multiple platforms, systems and applications. It alerts organizations when third-party tools and service pose risks, for example if they perform scans or exfiltrate private data to an unauthorized external location. DECOYnet also enhances threat intelligence by combining data from decoys, traps, and internal and egress traffic monitors; and correlating it into single, actionable incidents.

About John Cebulski

John Cebulski joined TopSpin in early 2016 to lead the company's sales engineering efforts in North America. Mr. Cebulski's experience in the cyber-security market spans more than two decades, in which he led security engineering, deployment and consulting projects for leading companies including IBM-Trusteer, Symantec, Itegralis (now NTT Security), CheckPoint, and more.

About TopSpin Security

A 2017 Gartner Cool Vendor, TopSpin Security is the leader in intelligent deception and detection technologies which allow organizations to quickly and accurately detect breaches, engage attackers and neutralize advanced cyber-attacks. Its technology is based on a network of decoys that lure attackers by mirroring valuable network assets and are fully adaptive to organizations' changing environments. Its unique traffic analysis engine and integration into organizations' existing security infrastructure deliver the industry's only deception solution that provides for strategic placement of traps and decoys; added security and internal correlation; and operational advantages such as automated, point-and-click configuration. Once engaged, the decoys interact with attackers, deceiving them and slowing their advances, while providing accurate, actionable alerts and forensics trails. TopSpin's DECOYnet is already deployed by leading Global 2000 companies. The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., with its R&D center in Herzliya, Israel. Learn more at https://www.topspinsec.com.

All brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.