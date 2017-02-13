TopSpin Security Wins 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Award as Best Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response Cybersecurity Product

TopSpin DECOYnet™ Intelligent Deception and Detection Platform Voted as a Winner by Members of Information Security Community

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - (RSA Conference 2017 Booth No. N4715) -- TopSpin Security, Inc., the leader in intelligent deception and detection solutions, today announced that it has won the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Award. Organized by the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, this annual awards program is a competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.

TopSpin's DECOYnet™ Intelligent Deception and Detection Platform was named as the winner in the "Cybersecurity Product - Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response" awards category. The winners were selected based on the strength of their nomination and the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community (both ratings and comments).

"Congratulations to TopSpin Security for winning the Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response category in the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of the 350,000 member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the awards program. "With more than 450 entries, the 2017 awards were highly competitive, and all winners and finalists reflect the very best in leadership, excellence and innovation in today's cybersecurity industry."

TopSpin will demonstrate the advanced capabilities of its award-winning DECOYnet platform at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, Feb. 13-16; North Hall, Booth Number 4715. New functionalities include the industry's first enterprise internet of things (IoT) security based on intelligent deception technology. The company's unique traffic and security analysis engine enables it to uniquely discover all types of IoT systems in the enterprise. Leveraging the ability to create the industry's most diverse set of deception traps, TopSpin can emulate enterprises' unique IoT systems for attackers to find, resulting in a tripped alarm and alerts.

"Being recognized with the top honor in the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Program is especially rewarding since winners were voted on and selected by InfoSec professionals in the industry," said Yoel Knoll, TopSpin Security VP of Marketing. "Deception offers a unique solution for protecting enterprise environments and detecting attacks that most other tools simply miss. DECOYnet offers the most comprehensive deception-based security as it combines the use of decoys and traps with advanced traffic analysis and security visibility, and covers every organizational asset, including IoT devices."

DECOYnet is the industry's only intelligent deception solution that offers a built-in traffic and security analysis engine -- enabling highly accurate placement of mini-traps and decoys, an additional security layer through analysis and threat detection, and adaptive and flexible deception that evolves with changing network conditions. With DECOYnet, TopSpin continues to perfect its asset profiling capabilities, uniquely mapping the network by every asset and subnet to build a comprehensive deception layer for each individual network. By constantly breathing the network traffic, DECOYnet actively adapts to dynamic network conditions, including new assets and applications introduced, so the deception layer is always optimized.

DECOYnet interacts with other security tools to help organizations maintain their requirement to develop and maintain secure systems and applications. It alerts organizations when third-party tools and service pose risks, for example if they perform scans or exfiltrate private data to an unauthorized external location. DECOYnet also enhances threat intelligence by combining data from decoys, traps, and internal and egress traffic monitors; and correlating it into single, actionable incidents.

About TopSpin Security

TopSpin Security is the leader in intelligent deception and detection technologies which allow organizations to quickly and accurately detect breaches, engage attackers and neutralize advanced cyber-attacks. Its technology is based on a network of decoys that lure attackers by mirroring valuable network assets and are fully adaptive to organizations' changing environments. Its unique traffic analysis engine and integration into organizations' existing security infrastructure deliver the industry's only deception solution that provides for strategic placement of traps and decoys; added security and internal correlation; and operational advantages such as automated, point-and-click configuration. Once engaged, the decoys interact with attackers, deceiving them and slowing their advances, while providing accurate, actionable alerts and forensics trails. TopSpin's DECOYnet is already deployed by leading Global 2000 companies. The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., with its R&D center in Herzliya, Israel. Learn more at https://www.topspinsec.com.

