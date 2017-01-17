Torchlight Energy to Participate at the Noble Financial 13th Annual Investor Conference

PLANO, TX--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TRCH) ("Torchlight" or "the Company"), today announced that management will present at the NobleCON13 Annual Small Cap & Emerging Growth Investor Conference on January 31, 2017.

NobleCON13 Annual Small Cap & Emerging Growth Investor Conference

Date: January 31, 2017

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Boca Raton Resort & Club (501 E Camino Real)

Boca Raton, FL

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the respective conference coordinators.

Please view Torchlight's website, www.torchlightenergy.com for additional information and available webcast of presentations.

About NobleCon13

NobleCON13 annual small cap and emerging growth investor conference is an initiative of NOBLE Capital Markets and dedicated to providing a forum where private and publicly traded emerging growth companies with less than $2 billion in market capitalization can network with the investment community, fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities. The 2017 Conference will be held over two days and will include feature presentations by CEOs and CFOs from several principal industry sectors, expert panels moderated by industry leaders, and the opportunity for investors to meet and network with management of presenting companies on a one-on-one basis. Additionally, NobleCon13 will provide ample networking opportunities through social mixers and special events.

About Torchlight Energy

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary focus on acquisition and development of highly profitable domestic oil fields. The company has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain additional capital in the future to fund planned expansion, the demand for oil and natural gas, general economic factors, competition in the industry and other factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.