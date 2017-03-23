Torchlight Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLANO, TX--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TRCH) ("Torchlight" or "the Company"), today announced that management will present at the OGIS New York Conference and The MicroCap Conference in New York, NY.

OGIS New York

Date: April 3, 2017

Presentation Time: 9:15 a.m. ET, Empire East Room

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel (811 7th Ave.)

New York, NY

Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/175698

The MicroCap Conference New York

Date: April 4, 2017

Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. ET, Track 3

Location: JW Marriott Essex House New York (160 Central Park S.)

New York, NY

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the respective conference coordinators.

Please view Torchlight's website, http://ir.torchlightenergy.com/ir-calendar for additional information and available webcast of presentations.

About Torchlight Energy

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary focus on acquisition and development of highly profitable domestic oil fields. The company has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain additional capital in the future to fund planned expansion, the demand for oil and natural gas, general economic factors, competition in the industry and other factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.