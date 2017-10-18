Torchlight Provides Update on its Flying B Ranch #3H Well

PLANO, TX--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) ( NASDAQ : TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today provided an update to the flowback process underway on its Flying B Ranch #3H well. The initial barrels of load water to be recovered measured 318,000 and while early flowback was achieved without the assistance of a pump, the Operator placed the well on artificial lift employing an electric submersible pump (ESP) to decrease the load water recovery time based on initial rates. Currently the Company is producing ~2500 barrels of fluid per day and is experiencing increasing oil cuts and gas production with ~260,000 barrels of frac fluid remaining to be removed. Most recent measurements reflected an oil cut of roughly 6% reaching ~150 BO/d and 30 MCF/d. Following the flowback/clean-up process, Torchlight will test daily production over a measured period and report the extrapolated 24-hour initial production (IP) figure.

"Our Operating Partner has done a terrific job in bringing this well to its current stage while preserving wellbore integrity," stated John Brda, CEO of Torchlight Energy. "We are very excited about the production measurements so far. The incremental increases during this clean-up phase are encouraging and we are exercising both patience and diligence in these efforts. We look forward to reporting initial production results in the near future. Our team will also be reviewing this data to solidify the development plans for our large Permian Basin acreage footprint and confirm the thesis put forth by our partners and expert consulting geologist, Rich Masterson."

