Torchlight Provides Update on Midland Basin Well

Delivers First of Two Stage Frac on Flying B Ranch #2

PLANO, TX--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today announced that it has completed the first of a two-stage frac in the lower interval of the Wolfcamp formation using 200,000 lbs. of sand.

The frac procedure, originally planned for January, was pending delivery and subsequent review of well logs generated during drilling. A workover rig is being moved in to clean out any remaining sand in the casing and place a bridge plug above the first stage lower Wolfcamp interval. The upper Wolfcamp zone will then be perforated, acidized and prepared for the second and final stage of the frac. The service company performing the procedure will return to frac the upper Wolfcamp interval by the end of February. Following completion of the procedure, the wellbore will be cleaned out and enter the testing phase.

"We are glad to report a successful delivery of the first stage frac on our next Midland Basin well," stated John Brda, Torchlight's CEO. "The completion work being executed will allow for delivery of the second stage and put us into cleanup and testing phase by March. Employing the frac profile we have used on this next Hazel Project vertical test well will provide valuable data including how the formation responds. Results here will help us design future fracs and potentially provide Torchlight with production indications needed as we fine tune our horizontal development thesis for the play."

