Torex Announces 2016 Year End Financial and Operational Results

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX:TXG) announced today its financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2016. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2016 Financial Statements and MD&A on the Company's website or on SEDAR.

Fred Stanford, President & CEO of Torex stated: "280,000 ounces of gold in the first year of the ramp up, speaks to the quality of the deposit, the constructed asset, and the skill of the team in navigating through the technical and social start-up challenges. The ramp-up is expected to be completed during 2017, as solutions are in hand for the two remaining material technical issues. Construction is underway on the SART plant to manage the soluble copper and a decision has been made to increase tailings filtration capacity." He added, "2017 will also be an exciting year from a development perspective as step-out drilling on the Sub-Sill discovery is planned and delivered, a resource estimate is prepared, and access is completed to allow material from this zone to be processed before year end. Media Luna is also poised to take a major step forward in 2017 with permits expected for an access ramp that we intend to start developing before year end. It promises to be an interesting year as we complete the ramp up of ELG and prepare the Company for the next stage of growth."

The ELG Mine achieved commercial production in late March 2016, ahead of schedule and under budget. For accounting purposes, commercial production commenced April 1, 2016. As this is the Company's first year in the production stage, comparative figures for certain measures or data are not available or are not meaningful.

HIGHLIGHTS

Commercial production announced on March 30, 2016 ahead of schedule and under budget, reaching an average of more than 60% of plant design throughput of 14,000 tpd for 30 days. For accounting purposes, the transition to production was reflected commencing April 1, 2016.

announced on March 30, 2016 ahead of schedule and under budget, reaching an average of more than 60% of plant design throughput of 14,000 tpd for 30 days. For accounting purposes, the transition to production was reflected commencing April 1, 2016. Net income of $41.0 million since the commencement of commercial production, and $3.2 million for the year. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 totalled $10.7 million.

of $41.0 million since the commencement of commercial production, and $3.2 million for the year. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 totalled $10.7 million. Adjusted net earnings 1 , which excludes, amongst other items, unrealized derivative and foreign exchange losses, totalled $51.1 million, or $0.65 per share on a basic and $0.64 per share on a diluted basis since the commencement of commercial production, and $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

which excludes, amongst other items, unrealized derivative and foreign exchange losses, totalled $51.1 million, or $0.65 per share on a basic and $0.64 per share on a diluted basis since the commencement of commercial production, and $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Earnings from mine operations of $119.9 million since the commencement of commercial production and $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

of $119.9 million since the commencement of commercial production and $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Cash flow from operations totalled $167.4 million and $51.7 million for the year and the quarter, respectively.

totalled $167.4 million and $51.7 million for the year and the quarter, respectively. Revenue of $312.5 million and cost of sales of $192.6 million, or $789 per ounce of gold sold, since the commencement of commercial production. For the fourth quarter of 2016, revenues were $102.3 million and cost of sales were $68.6 million, or $823 per ounce of gold sold.

of $312.5 million and of $192.6 million, or $789 per ounce of gold sold, since the commencement of commercial production. For the fourth quarter of 2016, revenues were $102.3 million and cost of sales were $68.6 million, or $823 per ounce of gold sold. Gold sold totalled 275,613 ounces in 2016 for total proceeds of $347.2 million. The average realized gold price 1 was $1,263 per ounce since the commencement of commercial production. Gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2016 totalled 83,259 ounces for total proceeds of $102.6 million. The average realized gold price in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $1,232 per ounce.

totalled 275,613 ounces in 2016 for total proceeds of $347.2 million. The average realized gold price was $1,263 per ounce since the commencement of commercial production. Gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2016 totalled 83,259 ounces for total proceeds of $102.6 million. The average realized gold price in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $1,232 per ounce. Cash balances as at December 31, 2016 totalled $127.4 million (including restricted cash of $23.4 million).

as at December 31, 2016 totalled $127.4 million (including restricted cash of $23.4 million). Gold production totalled 279,937 ounces in 2016, and 80,955 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

totalled 279,937 ounces in 2016, and 80,955 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Total cash costs 1 of $543 per ounce of gold sold since the commencement of commercial production, and $539 per ounce of gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2016.

of $543 per ounce of gold sold since the commencement of commercial production, and $539 per ounce of gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2016. All-in sustaining costs 1 of $733 per ounce of gold sold since the commencement of commercial production, and $746 per ounce of gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2016.

of $733 per ounce of gold sold since the commencement of commercial production, and $746 per ounce of gold sold in the fourth quarter of 2016. Plant throughput averaged 9,877 tpd since the commencement of commercial production or 71% of design capacity of 14,000 tpd, and 9,233 tpd in the fourth quarter of 2016 or 66% of design capacity of 14,000 tpd.

averaged 9,877 tpd since the commencement of commercial production or 71% of design capacity of 14,000 tpd, and 9,233 tpd in the fourth quarter of 2016 or 66% of design capacity of 14,000 tpd. Average gold grade processed was 3.25 gpt since the commencement of commercial production, and 3.49 gpt in the fourth quarter of 2016.

was 3.25 gpt since the commencement of commercial production, and 3.49 gpt in the fourth quarter of 2016. Average gold recovery rate was 86% since the commencement of commercial production, and 89% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

was 86% since the commencement of commercial production, and 89% in the fourth quarter of 2016. Grade reconciliation , from start of mining at the Guajes Pit, shows 4% less ounces produced than was predicted by the reserve model (2% more tonnes and 6% less grade).

, from start of mining at the Guajes Pit, shows 4% less ounces produced than was predicted by the reserve model (2% more tonnes and 6% less grade). Ore in stockpile as at December 31, 2016 was 0.8 million tonnes at an average estimated grade of 2.05 gpt.

1 Total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, average realized gold price and adjusted net earnings are financial performance measures with no standard meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" in the Company's 2016 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further information and a detailed reconciliation. As the transition to the production phase commenced April 1, 2016, year-to-date amounts for these measures only include data starting April 1, 2016.

The following table summarizes key operating and financial highlights on a quarterly basis for 2016:

Three months ended Year ended

In thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 June 30,

2016 March 30,

2016 December 31,

2016 Operating Data 1 Mining Ore tonnes mined kt 853 869 684 516 2,922 Waste tonnes mined kt 5,982 5,648 3,933 3,418 18,981 Total tonnes mined kt 6,835 6,517 4,617 3,934 21,903 Strip ratio waste:ore 7.0 6.5 5.8 6.6 6.5 Average gold grade of ore mined gpt 3.03 3.08 3.18 2.60 3.01 Ore in stockpile mt 0.8 0.8 0.8 1.1 0.8 Processing Average plant throughput tpd 9,233 10,134 10,168 7,361 9,226 Average gold recovery % 89 89 82 76 85 Average gold grade of ore processed gpt 3.49 3.13 3.15 2.73 3.15 Production and sales Gold produced oz 80,955 77,915 83,256 37,811 279,937 Gold sold oz 83,259 80,064 80,772 31,518 275,613 Financial Data 1 Revenue 2 $ 102,312 108,061 102,132 - 312,505 Cost of sales $ 68,557 63,657 60,396 - 192,610 Earnings from mining operations $ 33,755 44,404 41,736 - 119,895 Net income (loss) $ 10,708 23,615 6,666 (37,831 ) 3,158 Per share - Basic 3 $/share 0.13 0.30 0.08 (0.48 ) 0.04 Per share - Diluted 3 $/share 0.13 0.30 0.08 (0.48 ) 0.04 Adjusted net earnings 4 $ 4,266 24,763 22,115 - 51,144 Per share - Basic 3, 4 $/share 0.05 0.31 0.28 - 0.65 Per share - Diluted 3, 4 $/share 0.05 0.31 0.28 - 0.64 Cost of sales $/oz 823 795 748 - 789 Total cash costs 4 $/oz 539 517 571 - 543 All-in sustaining costs 4 $/oz 746 699 754 - 733 Average realized gold price 2,4,5 $/oz 1,232 1,308 1,252 - 1,263 Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,019 93,658 74,079 30,481 104,019 Restricted cash $ 23,428 18,250 27,896 34,619 23,428 Working capital $ 124,523 120,245 82,442 3,715 124,523 Total debt $ 406,700 405,900 401,887 376,690 406,700 Total assets $ 1,206,389 1,167,132 1,154,256 1,106,246 1,206,389 Total liabilities $ 522,493 495,394 511,473 473,359 522,493

For accounting purposes, the transition to the production phase commenced on April 1, 2016. As such, comparative figures for certain measures or data are not available or are not meaningful and data related to the pre-production period may not be representative. Further, sum of the quarter results may not add up to the annual due to rounding. Proceeds from sales of gold and silver prior to achieving commercial production of $38.9 million were offset against the construction costs for the ELG Mine (as defined herein). Effective June 30, 2016, the Company implemented a consolidation of its outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation share for every ten pre-consolidation shares (the "Consolidation"). Per share data reflects the Consolidation. Comparatives were restated. Adjusted net earnings, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, and average realized gold price are financial performance measures with no standard meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" for further information and a detailed reconciliation. As transition to the production phase commenced April 1, 2016, year-to-date amounts for these measures only include data starting April 1, 2016. Average realized gold price includes realized gains from gold derivative contracts of $12.1 per ounce for the three months ended December 31, 2016 and realized losses from gold derivative contracts of $9.3 per ounce for the period from April 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016. Refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" for further information and a detailed reconciliation. As transition to the production phase commenced April 1, 2016, these measures are not available or meaningful for periods prior to this date. Year-to-date amounts for these measures only include data starting April 1, 2016.

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dawson Proudfoot, P.Eng., Vice President, Engineering of Torex Gold Resources Inc. and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

