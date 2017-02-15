Torex Gold Provides Notice of 2016 Year End Results

February 15, 2017 06:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX:TXG) announced today that it will release its 2016 Year End financial and operating results early morning on Thursday, February 23, 2017, followed by a conference call hosted by senior management.
Torex is an emerging intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. Within this property, Torex has the El Limón Guajes Mine, which announced commercial production in March of 2016 and the Media Luna Project, which is in an advanced stage of exploration, and for which the Company issued a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in 2015. The property remains 75% unexplored.
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.Fred StanfordPresident and CEO(647) 260-1502fred.stanford@torexgold.comGabriela SanchezVice President Investor Relations(647) 260-1503gabriela.sanchez@torexgold.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds