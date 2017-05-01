Torex Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2017 Financial and Operational Results

May 01, 2017 06:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX:TXG) announced today that it will release its First Quarter 2017 financial and operating results early morning on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, followed by a conference call hosted by senior management.
First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Torex is an emerging intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. Within this property, Torex has the El Limón Guajes Mine, which announced commercial production in March of 2016 and the Media Luna Project, which is in an early stage of development and for which the Company issued a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in 2015. The property remains 75% unexplored.
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.Fred StanfordPresident and CEO(647) 260-1502fred.stanford@torexgold.comTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.Gabriela SanchezVice President Investor Relations(647) 260-1503gabriela.sanchez@torexgold.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds