Torex Signs Ejido Long Term Land Lease Agreement for Media Luna

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 10, 2017) - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX:TXG) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Minera Media Luna S.A. de C.V., ("MML") has signed a long term, common land, lease agreement with the Puente Sur Balsas Ejido for the use of the land required for the exploration, construction, and mining of minerals at its Media Luna Gold Project in Southwest Mexico. The agreement can be revoked at the company's discretion, with one year's notice. The agreement satisfies the land access requirement that is a pre-condition to entering the regulatory process to obtain permits for the potential development and operation of a future Media Luna mine.

Fred Stanford, President & CEO of Torex stated: "The signing of this 25-year land lease agreement achieves another important milestone along the path to the development of the Media Luna project. I commend the Ejido members and our community relations team for conducting productive negotiations that quickly delivered a mutually beneficial outcome. Now we can all look forward to the next stages of project development, and the tremendous potential this project offers to create value."

Torex is an emerging intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. Within this property, Torex has the El Limón Guajes Mine, which announced commercial production in March of 2016, the Sub-Sill Project, currently under development, and the Media Luna Project, an early stage development project for which the Company issued a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in 2015. The property remains 75% unexplored.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Notwithstanding the Company's efforts, there can be no guarantee that the Company will not face unforeseen delays or disruptions. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the potential to advance the development of the Media Luna project through to production and becoming a mine. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "indicates", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "upcoming", or "subsequent" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk that actual results of current exploration and development activities will not achieve expectations and other risk factors identified in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.