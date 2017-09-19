Torex Sub-Sill Growth Potential Confirmed by Step-Out Drilling

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 19, 2017) - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX:TXG) is pleased to announce high grade intercepts in the step-out drilling in the quadrant to the northwest of the current Sub-Sill resource area, associated with its El Limon-Guajes Mine (ELG) in Southwest Mexico. Highlighted intercepts from this step-out program include 41.4 g/t Au over 19.3m in a 40-meter step-out to the north, in borehole SST-71. To the northwest, in a 130-meter step-out, borehole SST-91 intercepted 35.9m of 5.7 g/t Au, including 3.5m of 32.2 g/t Au, and another 3.5m of 14.1 g/t Au. In a more westerly direction, in a 240-meter step-out, borehole SST-88 intercepted 11.6 g/t Au over 3.6 meters. The Company also announced results of an additional 15 holes of the in-fill program that will contribute to the next resource estimate, including 32.2 g/t Au over 29.3m in borehole SST-72.

Fred Stanford, President & CEO of Torex stated: "The current Sub-Sill resource estimate area is approximately 250m x 150m. The high grade results from the step-out drilling in the quadrant to the NW of the resource area, including a 240m step-out borehole, certainly confirm the potential for additional resources in this direction. Step-out drilling near the resource in the NE quadrant intercepted granodiorite in the target area. Longer range step-out drilling is planned to determine whether the intrusive rocks continue in this direction, or if skarn exists on the 'other side' of a localized intrusion. To the SW, several boreholes have been drilled and we are waiting for assays. To the SE, we will wait until after the rainy season to drill in this area." He added - "These are exciting times for the Sub-Sill program, we look forward to the upcoming update to the resource and the subsequent mine plan to convert those resources to reserves. Both are expected before year end 2017. In the meantime, step-out drilling will continue, as will underground mining activities to install infrastructure and extract mineral for processing."

Highlights from the step-out drilling at the Sub-Sill

BH ID Interval (m) Interval

Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Lithology From To SST-71 287.90 307.20 19.3 41.4 43.4 2.1 Skarn Including 291.07 296.66 5.6 69.8 56.8 1.7 Skarn SST-91 420.18 456.06 35.9 5.7 1.2 0.0 Skarn Including 433.59 437.09 3.5 32.2 3.7 0.0 Skarn Including 452.56 456.06 3.5 14.1 3.5 0.0 Skarn SST-67 171.30 176.15 4.8 8.5 20.3 1.2 Skarn 299.46 305.51 6.1 15.7 1.7 0.0 Skarn SST-88 236.00 239.60 3.6 2.9 3.8 0.2 Skarn 319.04 322.64 3.6 2.6 6.6 0.2 Skarn 416.29 419.89 3.6 11.6 0.5 0.0 Skarn

Note: True thickness of the mineralized zone is unknown and is reported as drill hole length. Interval lengths have been selected to represent a minimum mining height of 3.5 meters.

Highlights from the in-fill drilling at the Sub-Sill

BH ID Interval (m) Interval

Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Lithology From To SST-72 43.47 47.07 3.6 9.0 2.6 0.0 Skarn 84.51 113.80 29.3 32.2 33.1 1.6 Skarn Including 84.51 90.44 5.9 103.5 62.4 3.9 Skarn 117.63 121.87 4.2 15.4 16.2 0.6 Skarn SST-61 186.34 191.64 5.3 52.9 15.1 0.5 Skarn Including 188.17 191.64 3.5 77.3 22.5 0.7 Skarn SST-69 30.94 35.78 4.8 4.9 7.0 0.3 Skarn 51.93 61.64 9.7 16.5 31.3 3.3 Skarn Including 54.75 58.63 3.9 31.4 44.7 5.0 Skarn SST-42 53.38 60.00 6.6 8.5 2.5 0.0 Skarn 83.50 108.00 24.5 10.7 5.8 0.2 Skarn Including 102.00 108.00 6.0 18.1 9.9 0.4 Skarn

Note: True thickness of the mineralized zone is unknown and is reported as drill hole length. Interval lengths have been selected to represent a minimum mining height of 3.5 meters.

Please refer to Tables 1 and 2 for complete lists and expanded description of the borehole intercepts reported in this press release. Refer to Figure 1 and 2 for general borehole location. Refer to Figures 3-5 for cross sections.

The Company's Sub-Sill in-fill diamond drilling program comprises a total of 47 holes (7,295m). The purpose of the program, at a 17.5m x 17.5m drill pattern, is to upgrade 1,000,000 tonnes, over an area of 250m x 150m, to the Indicated category, which will support the development of a mine plan. The positive results to date confirm the geological continuity of the skarn zones as well as the continuity and the strength of the mineralization system. The results to-date of the drilling program also demonstrates the existence and continuity of other mantos underneath the main resource zone, that were not included in the resource estimate due to the insufficient drilling at the time.

The Sub-Sill area is located between the El Limon and El Limon Sur ore deposits and under the El Limon Sill. The Sub-Sill area occurs in the Mesozoic carbonate-rich Morelos Platform, which has been intruded by Paleocene granodiorite stocks, sills and dikes. Skarn-hosted gold mineralization is developed along the contacts of the intrusive rocks and the enclosing carbonate-rich sedimentary rocks. Structurally, the Sub-Sill target area as well as El Limon and El Limon Sur ore deposits are hosted in a graben bounded by La Flaca fault to the west and the Antena fault to the east, and both are considered to be potential feeders for the mineralization. At the Sub-Sill area, several skarn zones have been identified along the contacts of the carbonate rich sediments and marbles of the Cuautla and Morelos formations and sills fingering out from granodiorite stocks. High grade gold mineralization has been intercepted in all the different skarn horizons. Within the skarn zones individual shoots of mineralization vary in strike length from approximately 50 meters up to 200 meters, with apparent thickness varying from 2 meters to 36 meters.

Mineralization of the Sub-Sill area is primarily gold, with variable amounts of silver and copper. Gold occurs in low and high sulfidized pyrrhotite rich skarns, while silver and copper mineralization is primarily determined by the degree of sulfidation of the host skarn. Mineralization is strongly associated with a late stage retrograde alteration characterized by amphiboles, chlorite, calcite ± quartz ± epidote, affecting pyroxene-garnet marble related exoskarn and granodiorite porphyry related endoskarn. Locally mineralization occurs in narrow lenses of massive sulfides.

QA/QC and Qualified Person

At the Morelos Gold Project, all of the Sub-Sill target analytical work is performed by SGS de Mexico S.A. de C.V. ("SGS") in Durango, Mexico and at SGS Mineral Services in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and ALS Chemex de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

Sample preparation is done at the SGS sample preparation laboratory in Durango, Mexico. The gold analysis (fire assay with an atomic absorption or gravimetric finish) is completed at the SGS analytical laboratory in Durango, Mexico and multi-element geochemical analysis and Copper Sequential Leaching is completed at their analytical facilities in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Check assays samples are analyzed at ALS Chemex Vancouver, BC, Canada. SGS and ALS Chemex, are independent of the Company.

The Company has a Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program in place that includes 5% of each of the certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates. 10% of pulp samples are analyzed at a second laboratory as part of the QA/QC program to ensure the batch to batch relative bias remains constant and that absolute accuracy at anomalous to near cut-off grades is measured and acceptable. The QA/QC program as designed, has been approved by Bureau Veritas and is currently overseen by Carlo Nasi, Chief Mine Geologist for the Morelos Gold Project.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the Morelos Project has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Mark P. Hertel as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Hertel is a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration, has experience relevant to the style of mineralization under consideration and is an independent consultant. Mr. Hertel has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the drill results and he consents to the inclusion in this release of said data in the form and context in which it appears.

Additional information on the El Limon-Guajes deposit, the mineral resource estimate for the Sub-Sill deposit and analytical labs is available in the Company's most recent annual information form filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.torexgold.com.

Torex is an emerging intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. Within this property, Torex has the El Limón Guajes Mine, which announced commercial production in March of 2016 and the Media Luna Project, which is in an advanced stage of exploration, and for which the Company issued a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in 2015. The property remains 75% unexplored.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Notwithstanding the Company's efforts, there can be no guarantee that the Company will not face unforeseen delays or disruptions. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the drill program for the Sub-Sill area and the results of the drill program contained herein, including the continuity of the high grade gold mineralization and potential for additional mineral resources in the area to the Northwest of Sub-Sill resource, the assessment of the geological continuity of the skarn zones, the continuity and the strength of the mineralization system and the existence and continuity of other mantos underneath the main resource zone, the expectation of upgrading the Sub-Sill mineral resource, plans for mine planning, determining a mineral reserve and completing additional step-out drilling to the Southeast and longer range step-out drilling to the Northeast of the Sub-Sill resource, the potential for expanding the Sub-Sill resource area, future exploration and development plans of the Company and the potential for mining the Sub-Sill area. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "indicates", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "upcoming", or "subsequent" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk associated with the variability of skarn deposits, the risk that actual results of current exploration and development activities will not achieve expectations and other risk factors identified in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view Tables 1 and 2, please visit the following links:

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1102382_tab1.pdf

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1102382_tab2.pdf

To view Figures 1-5, please visit the following links:

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1102382_fig1.pdf

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1102382_fig2.pdf

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1102382_fig3.pdf

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1102382_fig4.pdf

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1102382_fig5.pdf