Torino Power Solutions Enters into Middle Eastern Distribution Agreement for High Voltage Sensors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Torino Power Solutions Inc. (CSE:TPS)(CSE:TPS.CN) (the "Company" or "Torino"), is pleased to announce that the Torino has entered into a distribution agreement with Motosumi Technologies Inc. ("Motosumi") for the countries of United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar.

Torino's patented, wireless monitoring system supports the use of Dynamic Thermal Circuit Rating (DTCR) technology on congested and remotely-located high-voltage power lines operated by electric utilities. The Torino system provides real-time temperature data and other vital information to utilities that helps them save money on maintenance and maximize the capacity of their transmission systems. Through the use of DTCR technology, transmission capacity can be increased by up to 30% with corresponding increases in revenue to the utility. Torino sensors are extremely durable, do not require a power source and are easy to install on live (energized) power lines.

Motosumi is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and specializes in the importing and distribution of products related to defense, security and solar energy. Motosumi has developed key relationships with state and federal government and Royal family officials and has intimate knowledge of opportunities for the Torino technology within the Middle East.

Mr. Osama Khan, Managing Director of Motosumi commented, "Torino's Dynamic power line monitoring systems are needed for the management of our vast network of remotely located high voltage lines as well as our urban transmission lines. Torino's patented hollow cavity sensors with no electronics are the kind of super durable sensor that would stand up to our desert climate. We feel that there is significant potential for Torino products in the Middle East and are pleased to become an early distributor."

Rav Mlait, CEO of Torino commented, "We are delighted to partner with Motosumi which has an established marketing and distribution network in the Middle East. Our patented, wireless monitoring system would be of great value to the utilities in the Middle East where temperature plays a critical role in the transmission of electrical power. Real time monitoring of temperature and other vital information would allow the utilities in this region to better manage the infra-structure while increasing the transmission capacity."

