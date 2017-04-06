Torino Power Solutions to Develop Underground Cable Temperature Sensor

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Torino Power Solutions Inc. (CSE:TPS)(CSE:TPS.CN) (the "Company" or "Torino"), is pleased to announce that it has begun developing a new underground temperature sensor that will focus on underground cable failures that plague most of the world's largest subway systems. Torino has been in recent discussions with some of the largest public transportation agencies in North America. Torino is the maker of Powerline Monitoring ("PLM") system sensors for utility transmission lines. The Company is reviewing ways to adapt its unique hollow sensor technology to deliver real-time underground temperature data to major transit operators to help detect and avoid underground cable failures before they turn into costly outages and delays for the public.

Underground transmission and distribution circuits are being continually overextended and in many cases cause overheating. Operators are in need of real-time, accurate information as to the maximum loads that may safely be impressed on underground cables without exceeding the temperature limits of such cables.

Rav Mlait, CEO of Torino, commented, "We are delighted to have a chance to develop a custom sensor to monitor the temperature of the underground cables in real-time before costly failures occur. Underground cable failure is a significant market opportunity in search of a solution. Torino, with its durable industrial sensor technology, is increasingly being called upon to provide custom solutions to major technical challenges such as this, as well as provide vital data for broader IIOT strategies."

Please visit www.torinopower.com for more information.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Rav Mlait, CEO and Director

Torino Power Solutions Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that the DTCR business will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built or proceed. There is no assurance that existing "patent pending" technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial DTCR systems. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.