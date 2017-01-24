The Toro Company Renews Partnership with ARI to Provide Toro-branded Websites to Its Network of Dealers

Partnership renewed following successful 2016 launch of exclusive dealer website program

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - ARI Network Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ARIS) announced today that The Toro Company ( NYSE : TTC), a global leader in the outdoor power equipment industry, has renewed its partnership with ARI to act as the only co-op approved website vendor for its network of residential and landscape contractor equipment dealers throughout North America.

"With the majority of consumers researching products online, it's more important than ever that we provide our dealers with a fully Toro-branded online experience," explains Rob Little, Marketing Director for Toro's Residential & Landscape Contractor Businesses. "We're confident that our dealers will continue to embrace our website program with ARI and, as a result, will continue to be better equipped to promote Toro's strongest offers and latest product offerings."

Leveraging the power of ARI's award-winning dealer website platform, ARI will continue to build and host Toro branded sites and offer Toro dealers easy access to the company's full library of product catalogs, pre-loaded promotions and parts lookup data. In addition, the Toro-branded dealer websites are the exclusive approved sites to which Toro's residential and landscape contractor dealer online locator will point.

"Toro's renewal of our partnership is further testament to the value of our dealer websites, and we are committed to continuing to offer its dealers a seamless, branded online experience to drive online leads and in-store sales," said Roy W. Olivier, ARI President and CEO. "Hundreds of Toro dealers currently use an ARI-powered dealer website to take their online presence to the next level. We look forward to helping even more Toro dealers Sell More Stuff!™ in the coming years."

About ARI

ARI Network Services, Inc. (ARI) ( NASDAQ : ARIS) offers an award-winning suite of SaaS, software tools, and marketing services to help dealers, manufacturers and distributors in selected vertical markets Sell More Stuff!™ -- online and in-store. Our innovative products are powered by a proprietary data repository of enriched original equipment and aftermarket electronic content spanning more than 17 million active part and accessory SKUs and 750,000 equipment/vehicle models. Business is complicated, but we believe our customers' technology tools don't have to be. We remove the complexity of selling and servicing new and used vehicle inventory, parts, garments and accessories for customers in the automotive tire and wheel aftermarket, powersports, outdoor power equipment, marine, recreational vehicle, home medical equipment, and appliance industries. More than 23,500 dealers, 195 distributors and 3,360 brands worldwide leverage our web and eCatalog platforms to Sell More Stuff!™ For more information on ARI, visit investor.arinet.com.

