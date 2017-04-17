Toromont to Announce First Quarter 2017 Results on April 26

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) (TIH) will release its first quarter 2017 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer and Paul R. Jewer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

To participate, please call 15 minutes prior to the start time of 8:00 AM EST on Thursday, April 27, 2017:

Toll free in North America: 1-877-467-6811 or

International: 647-427-2254

Passcode 7875829

A live audio webcast of the teleconference will also be available on Toromont's Web site at www.toromont.com.

A digital replay of the teleconference will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until midnight, May 5, 2017.

Toll free in North America: 1-877-467-6811 or

International: 404-537-3406

Passcode 7875829 to listen to the replay

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory in addition to industry leading rental operations and a growing agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.