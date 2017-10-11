Toronto Breaks the Silence on Child Abuse

City Proclaims October Child Abuse Prevention Month #iBreakthesilence #jeBRISElesilence #DressPurple

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - Breaking the Silence just got amplified as the City of Toronto unveiled the official proclamation to name October as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"This designation is an important milestone in raising awareness about how to identify and help prevent child abuse and neglect," said Kristyn Wong-Tam, City Councillor for Ward 27. "By educating the public about child abuse and neglect -- and their vital role in recognizing and reporting it -- and emphasizing the importance of ending violence in the lives of children and youth, we can make a difference."

Representatives from 10 Toronto community organizations including child support agencies, school boards and police services dressed in purple -- the official colour of Child Abuse Prevention Month -- to witness the signing of the official proclamation. Participants also popped 25 purple balloons to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Purple Ribbon Campaign which recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month in Ontario.

"We all play an important role in protecting the children in our community," said The Honourable Michael Coteau, Minister of Children and Youth Services. "We must work together to build positive relationships and safe spaces for children and youth. This proclamation today is a sobering reminder that everyone also has a duty -- a legal duty -- to report suspected cases of child abuse and neglect."

Events continue throughout the month, including Dress Purple Day on October 24 where Ontarians are encouraged to wear purple to demonstrate their commitment to break the silence on child abuse.

Each year, more than 23,000 referrals are made to Toronto children's aid societies to help protect infants, children and youth who are experiencing abuse or at risk of experiencing abuse. Section 72 of Ontario's Child and Family Services Act, states that everyone, including members of the public and professionals who work closely with children, has a duty to report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect.

Quick Facts

Dress Purple Day will take place on October 24, 2017. To launch this provincial day of action, the CN Tower will be lit purple on October 23 from sunset to sunrise. (A standard set light show will run for eight minutes at the top of every hour.)

The agencies who have joined together to bring awareness are: Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto, Children's Aid Society of Toronto, Jewish Family and Child, Native Child and Family Services of Toronto, Ontario Association of Children's Aid Societies, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board and Toronto Police Service, together with the Ministry of Children and Youth Services.

